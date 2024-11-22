Gladiator is one of Ridley Scott's most iconic films, and most of it is thanks to Russell Crowe. Crowe's performance as general-turned-gladiator Maximus Decimus Meridius is the axis on which Gladiator's narrative turns. He's able to hit both emotional beats and action-packed sequences easily. Audiences ate it up, with Gladiator becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of 2000 and even netting Crowe an Academy Award for Best Actor. Shockingly, Russell Crowe wasn't the first choice for Maximus. With Gladiator II in theaters, let's look back at the names that were tossed around before Crowe won the casting battle.

Steven Spielberg Wanted an A-List Actor for 'Gladiator's Maximus

Image via Universal Pictures

In an oral history celebrating Gladiator's 20th anniversary, screenwriter David Franzoni talked about how he came up with the idea for Gladiator while biking in Europe. "Everywhere I went in Europe there were arenas... I began to think to myself this must have been a hell of a franchise.” Franzoni picked up the book Those About To Die by Daniel P. Mannix, and was struck with inspiration. (Ironically, Roland Emmerich would turn Those About To Die into a streaming series for Peacock.) "I had the idea for Gladiator while I was in Baghdad," Franzoni explained, adding, "I swore if I ever became a screenwriter, I’d try to get it made."

He got his chance when he wrote the screenplay for Steven Spielberg's Amistad, with Franzoni pitching the idea to Spielberg, who encouraged him to turn it into a full screenplay. Once Scott boarded the picture, casting got underway, though Franzoni and Scott weren't happy with the choices for Maximus that Spielberg was floating. "There were a couple of actors that Steven felt he needed to go to because of his relationship with them. And we were all sort of hoping they’d say no," explained Franzoni.

Those actors included Tom Cruise, Antonio Banderas, and surprisingly, Mel Gibson. Spielberg had previously produced The Mask of Zorro, which starred Banderas as the titular character, while Gibson had auditioned for Schindler's List and Cruise would eventually work with Spielberg on Minority Report and War of the Worlds. But Russell eventually won the role due to his work on L.A. Confidential. The neo-noir, where he starred as rough-and-tumble cop Bud White, was a critical and commercial success that put Crowe on the map, as the producers were captivated by the performance he put in.

Russell Crowe Wasn't Happy With the 'Gladiator' Script – or Joaquin Phoenix

Even though Crowe landed the role of Maximus, he had issues with the script and eventually expanded upon them during his appearance on Inside The Actors' Studio:

And I read the script and it was, it was actually, it was substantially underdone. Even the character didn't, you know wasn't, existent on the pages. And that set about like a long process, that's probably the first time that I've been in a situation where… the script wasn't a complete done deal, you know? We actually started shooting with about 32 pages and, um, went through them in the first couple of weeks.

This triggered multiple rewrites from Franzoni, John Logan, and William Nicholson, with Franzoni even talking with Scott and Crowe about what to add and keep in the script. But script issues weren't the only issue, as Joaquin Phoenix apparently got cold feet during filming. Crowe blasted Phoenix for being "terribly unprofessional," while Scott eventually talked him into staying. Despite all the behind-the-scenes chaos, Gladiator features some stellar dialogue from Crowe, including the iconic "Are you not entertained?!" outburst and his promise to Phoenix's Commodus that he will have his vengeance, in this life or the next. But one of the best bits of dialogue wasn't even in the script.

Russell Crowe Ad-Libbed One of 'Gladiator's Best Lines

In the beginning of Gladiator, Maximus leads the Roman armies against the Germanic forces, and before battle he turns to his men, telling them "Strength and honor." This entire phrase defines Maximus as a character, whether he's fighting in the gladiator pits or refusing to serve Commodus. Even when he has a gladiator at his mercy, he refuses to kill him, earning the title "Maximus the Merciful." It turns out that Crowe ad-libbed this moment and based it on his school motto "Veritate et Virtute," which means "Truth and Virtue" in Latin. Scott encouraged him to go through with it, and the end results are nothing short of amazing. Russell Crowe put a lot of himself into Gladiator, to the point where it's almost impossible to see anyone else as Maximus.

