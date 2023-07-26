Gladiator is one of those iconic movies that will stay on your mind for the rest of your life. Boasting a star-studded cast, costume design, and exotic filming locations, the movie won big at the Academy Awards in 2000, being nominated for 12 categories and winning 5, including “Best Picture,” and “Best Actor.” Written by David Franzoni, John Logan, and William Nicholson, the film was directed by Ridley Scott.

Credited with bringing back the “sword and sandal” genre in historical dramas that were popular in the 1960s, Gladiator was inspired by Daniel P. Mannix’s 1958 novel Those About to Die. However, production for the popular film was not exactly a walk through the wheat fields toward Elysium. The cast and crew have all commented on the amount of blood, sweat, and tears that went into creating the cinematic masterpiece, even Russell Crowe, who performed most of his own stunts. The actor apparently narrowly avoided getting clawed by one of the tigers filming the fight scene against the Tigris of Gaul. With Ridley Scott continuing to face strike-related production delays in his sequel film, Gladiator 2, let's take a closer look at the budget and box office return for the original film.

Gladiator Release Date 2000-05-05 Director Ridley Scott Cast Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed, Richard Harris, Derek Jacobi Rating R Runtime 155 minutes Main Genre Action Genres Action, Adventure, Documentary, Drama Writers David Franzoni, John Logan, William Nicholson Tagline The general who became a slave... The slave who became a gladiator... The gladiator who defied an empire... Website http://www.gladiator-thefilm.com/

What Was The Original Budget for ‘Gladiator’?

The budget for Gladiator was $103 million, with the amount being split between DreamWorks Pictures, Universal Pictures, Scott Free Productions, and Red Wagon Entertainment. The practice of sharing the overhead investment with other production companies was growing more common during the late 90s and early 2000s, thanks to the skyrocketing costs of production and marketing, as well as the increased risk for financial losses.

How Much Money Did ‘Gladiator’ Make At The Box Office?

Named one of the “best movies” of 2000, Gladiator took home a whopping $503.2 million, making it the second highest-grossing movie of the year, following Mission: Impossible 2. The $400.2 million net profit based on the $103 million budget puts the profit margin for Gladiator at about 389%. Even though it is over 20 years old, the film remains among the top 50 (ranked at #38) highest-rated movies on IMDb, with a rating of 8.5/10 and a Rotten Tomato score of 87%. "Are you not entertained!?"

How Was The Budget Spent?

There are many moving parts when creating a successful film. One of the most challenging parts of the process is allocating the funds where they are needed most without taking too many resources away from crucial departments such as costume design, lighting, stunt coordinators, etc. How was the budget split up among the various teams?

CAST – Lead actor Russell Crowe was reportedly paid $5 million for his role as the stoic protagonist, Maximus Decimus Meridius. While his actual salary amount for Gladiator remains unknown, Joaquin Phoenix, who played the antagonist, Emperor Commodus, earned $375,000 for the 2000 film Quills and later on took home $3.5 million for his performance in Walk the Line. For his role in Gladiator, it’s safe to say that Phoenix could have been paid anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million. Phoenix is also starring in Ridley Scott’s latest historical drama, Napoleon, which will have its theatrical release in November this year.

Connie Nielsen, who plays Maximus’ former lover, Lucilla, has kept her salary for Gladiator a mystery, but the Danish actress now has accumulated a net worth of about $9 million. Other notable cast members who likely took a significant combined chunk out of the budget for their salaries include Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond), Derek Jacobi (Last Tango in Halifax), Tomas Arana (Bourne Supremacy), Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy), and the late actors Richard Harris (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone) and Oliver Reed (Oliver!).

SOUND – Composers can make anything from $400,000 to $2 million for a high-budget film and are usually paid in two installments. The initial payment is for the composers to write the score for the film, and the second payment is the cost of what it takes to produce that music (hiring musicians, renting a recording studio, sound-mixing, etc.) Composer Hans Zimmer is a big name in the composing world, having created scores for other big-budget films such as Interstellar, Inception, Dune, and Gladiator. Zimmer was nominated for an Oscar under the “Best Original Film Score” category but ultimately did not win. However, the film did receive an Academy Award for “Best Sound,” obtained by Bob Beemer, Scott Millan, and Ken Weston.

SET/COSTUME DESIGN – Any historical drama worth its salt will not spare expenses in making the film look and feel historically accurate. Janty Yates received one of the five Academy Awards that Gladiator won for “Best Costume Design.” The movie was also primarily filmed in Malta, with a few scenes being shot in Morocco, making for a significant amount of the budget to be directed toward travel and lodging for the cast and crew in those countries.

VISUAL EFFECTS – The final Academy Award that Gladiator received was for “Best Visual Effects.” In addition to using filming techniques for battle scenes similar to those used in the making of Saving Private Ryan, the visual effects team also had to create a CGI-rendered version of the Colosseum and other areas of Rome during the height of its time, layering 3-D models from blueprints over the existing Gladiator arena. British post-production company “The Mill” also had to create a digital body double for some scenes involving Proximo, as the actor who played him (Oliver Reed) suffered from a heart attack and passed away before filming was complete. In the credits, this movie was dedicated to his memory.

Did ‘Gladiator’ Go Over Budget?

It’s not clear if the film was always intended to cost $103 million to make, but there were some complications with the script that could have pushed the budget over the original figure. David Franzoni, who also wrote the screenplays for Amistad and King Authur, was joined by co-writers William Nicholson and John Logan after several complaints from the actors. Nicholson was tasked specifically with making Crowe’s character more sensitive, so audiences could relate more with his loss and revenge story.

At one point, filming had already begun with only 32 pages of script being completed, as the rest was constantly under revisions and rewrites. Many of Russell Crowe’s iconic lines from the film were actually improvised by the actor on the spot, including the scene where he reveals his full name and true identity to Phoenix’s Commodus. According to Nicholson, the hot-tempered Australian actor said to him that “his lines are garbage, but I’m the greatest actor in the world and I can make even garbage sound good,” and would walk off the set if he wasn’t getting answers that he liked.

The budget for Gladiator 2 has yet to be revealed but is already at risk of going over budget due to delays caused by the writer’s strike and the subsequent SAG strikes. Some actors, such as Connie Neilsen and Derek Jacobi will return to reprise their roles, as the upcoming film will center around Lucius, the son of Lucilla and (secretly) Maximus. They will be joined by new cast members such as Paul Mescal (Aftersun) as Lucius, as well as Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, and Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn. The original Gladiator is available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription and available to rent or purchase on other streaming platforms.