Gladiator is one of the best epics of all time. It's the kind of work that doesn't rely solely on flashy set pieces and impressive action sequences to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. It took many rewrites, but the dialogue that wound up in the film includes so many fantastic lines that it's hard to keep track of them all. They often stick in the mind because they're so catchy but also propel every scene forward and help trace the character arcs throughout a narrative that combines Shakespearean tragedy with the heart-pounding action of a blockbuster. Such a thrilling narrative helped it win the Academy Award for Best Picture, among other awards and even more nominations.

Of course, the words on the page can't deliver themselves. Anyone who's seen Gladiator cannot forget the actors' captivating performances and the director's focused direction. Some of Ridley Scott's movies are better than others, and this one shows just how essential it is to have a script to match the flair for special effects and set design a filmmaker like him brings to the table. The best lines in Gladiator work together with the camera and the cast to heighten the story's drama to great heights and help the characters fully come to life.

10 "You will meet them again, but not yet."

Juba (Djimon Hounsou)

In the aftermath of his family's slaughter, Maximus (Russell Crowe) is carried from his home to the Roman province of Zucchabar. On the way, he seems to hallucinate the words that he will see his family again. Later in the movie, after having some successful gladiator battles, Maximus tells Juba (Djimon Hounsou) that his family is dead. Juba reassures him that "You will meet them again," though quickly adding, "but not yet." This quote is both fatalistic and pacifying, foreshadowing Maximus's death and invoking the idea that he will be with his family again in the afterlife.

As gladiators, Juba and Maximus are constantly reminded of their mortality; and it appears they have made their peace with it. This line is also a funny way of Juba telling Maximus not to die just yet. After all, he and the other gladiators need Maximus to survive their next battles. A different version of this line appears during Gladiator's end, too, when Juba (now free) tells Maximus he will see him again—"but not yet." It's a fitting goodbye to a friend who helped him escape the arena.

9 "Am I not merciful?"

Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix)

After telling his sister that she is going to provide him with an heir and that her son will be killed if she doesn't comply, Commodus asks her, "Am I not merciful?" Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), visibly terrified, doesn't answer. Bearing her brother's son so that pure blood can rule for a thousand years is not what she wants. When Commodus tries to kiss her, she turns her face away. He then takes her face in his hand, moves it in front of his, and screams, "AM I NOT MERCIFUL?"

Anyone who yells that question probably isn't merciful, but the pain in the emperor's expression makes him even scarier. Commodus looks like he's about to cry, showing just how desperate he is to at least have this illusion of what he calls love. The music and the lighting all come together for one of the darkest scenes in the movie, where the rage welling up inside of Commodus finally roars out. Phoenix's performance here, in particular, makes this one of Ridley Scott's movies with the best acting.

8 "He sleeps so well because he is loved."

Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix)

Commodus and Lucilla are watching her son Lucius (Spencer Treat Clark) sleep, the camera showing the little boy in the forefront as the two siblings stand at the other end of the bed. Commodus is almost completely still while saying, "He sleeps so well because he is loved," watching the boy with such intensity, such envy, that he seems in awe of this dynamic: to be loved by your parent. Another implication here is that Commodus himself doesn't sleep well, which is really of no surprise to anybody.

Lucilla doesn't even respond directly to this statement, telling him it's late. What could she say, after all, to assuage him of his strained relationship with his father? Lucius's face is not even in this particular shot, making him seem like more of an idea, a dream, to the emperor than a nephew he truly cares for. Ridley Scott thinks of Commodus as the most sympathetic character because of his tragic backstory, and this scene supports that position.

7 "You have a great name. He must kill your name before he kills you."

Juba (Djimon Hounsou)

Maximus was skeptical of eating his food, so the German gladiator tried it for him first. After pretending to get poisoned, he starts laughing; soon, they're all laughing together. Then Juba explains, "You have a great name. He must kill your name before he kills you." Part of the reason why this quote works so well is because it's true. The viewer has seen just how much influence Maximus has over the crowd, which means that his death would certainly be blamed on the emperor.

After all, Commodus publicly threatened to kill him in front of a packed coliseum, and death by poisoning wouldn't fool the Roman people. They would know Commodus was behind the murder, and it would make Maximus a martyr. This quote captures that idea succinctly and compellingly. It also helps the audience understand the conundrum that Commodus has on his hands, as Maximus finally has the advantage in his quest for revenge.

6 "I knew a man once who said, 'Death smiles at us all. All a man can do is smile back.'"

Maximus (Russell Crowe)

In one of the final scenes, Maximus is chained up as Commodus prepares him for a climactic duel. Commodus brings up the notion of Maximus being someone who knows no fear. After a bitter laugh, the gladiator says, "I knew a man once who said, 'Death smiles at us all. All a man can do is smile back.'" The stoicism of this quote sums up Maximus' demeanor. Even though he's in chains, the former general is standing eye-to-eye with the emperor, making him seem just as strong as ever. As always, Maximus comes across as the wiser man, one who is much more ready to accept his death than the raging Commodus.

The emperor soon learns that Maximus is quoting Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris), which makes the line even more meaningful. Maximus has always been much more attuned to Commodus's father's lessons than Commodus himself, despite the emperor's claims that he loved his father. Wise words like these and their wonderful execution help make Gladiator one of the most rewatchable Best Picture Oscar winners of all time.

5 "Hail Caesar."

Lucilla (Connie Nielsen)

Marcus Aurelius has just been killed. Through teary eyes, Lucilla glares at her brother. She can tell that he murdered their father, and the intensity of her rage comes through (as Maximus's knowing look does). When the siblings are alone, Lucilla slaps Commodus across the face twice, his silence implying he understands why she did it and he won't refute it.

Alas, Lucilla doesn't have an army behind her; there is nowhere for her to go, no one to support her. So, now that she has expressed her frustration, she takes her brother's hand, kisses it, and says, "Hail Ceasar." The camera moves back a little with a profile of each character, showing they're on the same side (formally, at least). It's a line that's been used before, but its execution says so much, and the scene is so well-paced that it really hits hard.

4 "My name is Maximus Decimus Meridius."

Maximus (Russell Crowe)

Gladiator is an epic movie with incredible action sequences, but part of its brilliance lies in knowing how to set up these battles and follow them up with dramatically powerful scenes that are just as interesting. Impressed by the gladiator everyone calls the Spaniard, Commodus goes onto the battleground to ask him his name. Not wanting to give away his identity too soon, Maximus turns his back to the emperor. But when Commodus orders him to identify himself, Maximus takes off his mask, turns back around, and says, "My name is Maximus Decimus Meridius, commander of the armies of the north, general of the Felix Legions, loyal servant to the true emperor: Marcus Aurelius."

He then walks slowly toward Commodus, continuing: "Father to a murdered son. Husband to a murdered wife. And I will have my vengeance, in this life or the next." The reveal is so dramatic and tense, as everyone suddenly learns who Maximus is at the same time (in front of a crowd, no less). Russell Crowe's expression of controlled rage is matched only by Joaquin Phoenix's shock, which together arguably sells the quote even more than the words themselves. The line has become Gladiator's most quoted and iconic, and for good reason: it's straightforward but powerful and a perfect summarization of the film's main themes.

3 "I think you have been afraid all your life."

Maximus (Russell Crowe)

Nearing the climax of the movie, Commodus tells Maximus that he will fight the former general himself. After Maximus shows surprise, Commodus asks, "Do you think I'm afraid?" and Maximus slowly, angrily replies, "I think you have been afraid all your life." The closeup of Maximus is intense; he's chained, yet the chains are not visible, and audiences only see his shoulders and face. It almost makes him look free.

This particular line is the moment when Maximus communicates exactly what he thinks of Commodus and basically sums up the emperor's severe insecurity.

The line summarizes Commodus so well; he's a coward, something he admitted to his father near the beginning of the movie. Maximus also leans his head in as he says this quote, which makes the delivery all the more forceful. This entire scene is fantastic, but this particular line is the moment when Maximus communicates exactly what he thinks of Commodus and basically sums up the emperor's severe insecurity. The tension and staging make it more impactful, but it's all in Crowe's cutting delivery and Phoenix's instinctive reaction.

2 "Are you not entertained?"

Maximus (Russell Crowe)

Maximus just killed all of his team's opponents in a gladiator match by himself in short order. Afterward, he throws a sword up at the people in the special section. The camera looks up at him as he shouts, "ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?" at the crowd, showing how powerful he is. Viewers then get a shot from farther back and higher, as if watching from the audience when he shouts it again. The viewer is put in the audience's position with Maximus's back turned, as if to show Maximus turning his back on his fans, criticizing them for coming here to watch people kill each other.

He even spits on the ground when he's finished. Proximo sees, which is why he sends for the Spaniard and tells him to play to the crowd more. His anger toward the crowd, the emperor, and the world comes out in this scene. Maximus typically holds most of his emotions inside, which only makes this burst of emotion more striking; the crowd loves it, and so does the viewer. It's no wonder that Gladiator is one of Russell Crowe's most rewatchable movies.

1 "I would butcher the whole world if you would only love me!"

Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix)

In the scene when Commodus kills his father, Marcus Aurelius is kneeling to apologize for his poor parenting. Commodus embraces him and spurs a quote that is absolutely terrifying: "I would butcher the whole world if you would only love me!" The way Joaquin Phoenix delivers this line, one can barely even make out what he's saying. It comes out as if he's choking himself, and it's the final thing he says before strangling his father.

The violence in those words matches the violence of the action (as well as the anguish on his face, for that matter). Commodus is standing over his father as the old man kneels, which also conveys the power shift from father to son. He appears to be practically hugging his father to death, which is a perfect encapsulation of their conflicted father-son relationship and the twisted soul of this antagonist. This is one of those lines that makes Commodus one of Ridley Scott's best villains, and it's arguably the most expressive quote in a beautifully written movie.

