Gladiator is one of the rare ostensibly “original” films of the 21st century that managed to become both a massive critical success and a commercial achievement; this level of success is rare under parameters, but it's even more impressive considering that Gladiator wasn’t connected to a previously established franchise. Although there may have been doubt about whether Ridley Scott could pull off a modern “sword-and-sandal” epic, a genre that had been largely dormant since the 1950s, Gladiator proved to be an unmissable cinematic hit and became one of the few summer blockbusters to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. Although it's easy to look back at the film’s production with rose-tinted glasses, a constantly fluctuating script made filming Gladiator an experience as challenging as fighting in the Coliseum.

Gladiator had been in development for years at Universal before Scott eventually signed on to the project and hired John Logan to rewrite the screenplay. Although production had been progressing at a steady pace in 1999, the death of Oliver Reed caused temporary shutdowns that forced Scott and his crew to rewrite the script, much to the displeasure of his actors. Due to many changes in character motivations and expositional events, both Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix improvised a lot of their dialogue on Gladiator.

Gladiator A former Roman General sets out to exact vengeance against the corrupt emperor who murdered his family and sent him into slavery. Release Date May 5, 2000 Director Ridley Scott Cast Russell Crowe , Joaquin Phoenix , Connie Nielsen , Oliver Reed , Richard Harris , Derek Jacobi Runtime 155 minutes

Russell Crowe Improvised on the Set of 'Gladiator'

Crowe was peaking in popularity at the time Gladiator was going into production, as his stellar performance in Michael Mann’s acclaimed biopic The Insider had earned him the first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor of his career. Perhaps it was his inflated ego that led him to assume some creative responsibilities on the set of Gladiator, as Crowe and Scott had completely different ideas on what Maximus’ character arc should look like. A DreamWorks executive reported that Crowe “was not well behaved,” as he would frequently get into brawls with local villagers on set in Morocco to get into character. While Scott had to reign in Crowe’s improvisations when he took to rewriting elements of the script, he knew that he needed a significant star to ensure that Gladiator would be a box-office success and justify its ballooning budget.

Crowe outright rejected many of Gladiator's most iconic moments; the iconic line "in this life or the next, I will have my vengeance?" was almost absent from the film because Crowe refused to say it. However, some of Crowe's improvisations made it into the final cut. Scott liked a moment where Crowe kneeled and prayed before a major battle so much that he decided to include it, figuring that it was in line with the chivalrous way that Maximus would conduct his duty in the midst of any hectic conflict. The now beloved moment where Maximus runs his hands through a field of wheat was the result of an improvisation on the part of Crowe's stunt double, who was performing in his place during pick-up shots in Rome.

Joaquin Phoenix Added Complexity to Commodus in 'Gladiator'

Crowe was an established star at the time that Gladiator was filming, but Phoenix had much more to prove; despite doing stellar work in films like Parenthood and To Die For when he was a younger actor, Phoenix needed to prove that he had graduated from the “child star” phase and was worth taking seriously as an adult actor. However, the production was also challenging for a different reason, as Gladiator was the first film that Phoenix filmed after the death of his brother, River, a child star best known for his work in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Mosquito Coast. Commodus wasn’t necessarily written as a very complex villain, but Phoenix drew from his own feelings of heartbreak to create a multifaceted character who truly believed that his wicked actions were in the best interest of the Roman Empire and its future. It was a performance that earned him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, solidifying his place among the most brave performers of his generation.

Phoenix also made observations that helped improve Gladiator's historical accuracy. While filming a carriage scene in which Commodus is riding with Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), Phoenix noted that there were no public bathing houses at the time, meaning the entire vehicle would be laced with a horrible odor. This led Scott to add shots of both Commodus and Lucilla using fans made out of butchered herbs in an attempt to mask the smell. While it's a minor detail that viewers may have only noticed after multiple watches, it just goes to show the importance that Scott paid to minor details. None of the film's grandiose action sequences would be nearly as inspiring if it didn't feel like they took place in an authentic version of history.

What Is the Legacy of 'Gladiator?'

The massive success of Gladiator led to a revival of the historical epic genre, with subsequent "sword-and-sandals" films like 300 and Troy released in the direct aftermath. While none of these imitators had the same staying power as the original Gladiator, it did inspire Scott to make several other projects set in the same genre. The next two decades saw him making the medieval war film Kingdom of Heaven, the darker reinterpretation of Robin Hood, the biblical epic Exodus: Gods and Kings, and the acclaimed biopic The Last Duel. Each film contained a similar amount of spectacle and stakes as Gladiator.

After years of rumors and rewrites, Gladiator II is finally set to his theaters this fall and has easily become one of the year's most anticipated films. While it's exciting to see how new cast members like Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Denzel Washington, and Pedro Pascal will fit into the dense mythology, it remains to be seen if the sequel can live up to the legacy of its predecessor.

