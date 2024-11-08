Gladiator II is set to conquer the box office this Thanksgiving. Before then, you can see where it all began - for free. The original Gladiator is now streaming on PlutoTV.

Gladiator was a risky move for director Ridley Scott, who had followed the success of Thelma and Louise with a string of critical and commercial disappointments; the so-called "sword and sandal" genre was all but dead in Hollywood in the '90s, with audiences seemingly losing their taste for historical epics. However, the film was a massive financial and critical success, earning $465 million USD worldwide on a $105 million budget, and won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for star Russell Crowe. It rejuvenated Scott's career and made Crowe into a household name. There were several attempts to make a sequel, including a bizarre Nick Cave-penned script that had Maximus returning from the dead, but after years of development, Gladiator II will hit theaters on November 22, 2024.

What Is 'Gladiator' About?

Gladiator follows Maximus (Crowe), a Roman general who faithfully served Emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris). However, when the Emperor is murdered by his own power-hungry son, Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), Maximus becomes a loose end to be dealt with. Maximus' family is slaughtered, and he becomes first a slave, then a gladiator. Trained by the aged gladiator Proximo (Oliver Reed) and befriended by fellow gladiator Juba (Djimon Hounsou), Maximus uses his combat prowess to rise up the gladiatorial ranks, becoming a crowd favorite. He also reconnects with his ex-lover Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), who is also Commodus' sister, and her son, Lucius (Spencer Treat Clark). Soon, his stature gives Maximus the chance to have his revenge - but it may cost him his life.

Gladiator II will take place decades after the original, with the now-grown Lucius (Paul Mescal) undergoing a journey mirroring Maximus', as he's torn away from his family to fight and die in the arena. He falls into the orbit of Macrinus (Denzel Washington), a former slave who dreams of usurping dual emperors Geta (Joseph Quinn) and Caracella (Fred Hechinger) and conquering Rome. Watching from the stands is his long-lost mother Lucilla, and facing him in the arena is Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal), a general-turned-gladiator who was once loyal to Maximus. The trailer for the film promises epic battles, emotional reunions, and the occasional historical inaccuracy.

Gladiator is now streaming for free on PlutoTV.