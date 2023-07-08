Kim Cattrall has been making her TV comeback this year. First, she reprised her role as Samantha Jones from Sex and the City in the second season of reboot series And Just Like That. Now, she's stepped up to the plate as makeup mogul and CEO Madolyn Addison on Netflix's Glamorous. In the world of Glamorous, Cattrall's Addison is a former model who has wielded her fame and status to build a legacy makeup company, Glamorous by Madolyn Addison, from the ground up with her son, Chad (Zane Phillips). Alongside her team of racially and sexually diverse individuals who love their jobs, Madolyn is determined to keep her business afloat. Miss Benny stars alongside Cattrall as Madolyn's second assistant, Marco, who is brought on the team by a chance encounter to help her with creativity, inspiration, and insight.

Madolyn Addison Shows That Women in Power Don't Have to Be Angry to Lead

Cattrall's role as Madolyn is certainly reminiscent of SATC's Samantha Jones in being career-driven and inclusive, but Madolyn is a breath of fresh air in terms of representing fictional female executives on screen. Women in positions of power in film and TV have always been portrayed as brash, unsympathetic, and usually lonely. At the top of the Ice Queen list, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) of The Devil Wears Prada comes to mind with that description.

While we love a girlboss and support women being career-minded and high achieving, sometimes that stereotype can get tired, denying women in positions of power the right to express any emotion that makes them appear less strong or dominant. If a woman expresses frustration, she's angry and must be on her period — but if she's calm, collected, and in charge, she's rude. And if she's a mom? How dare she have a career and not spend every waking moment staring at her child! It's a double standard that needs to be wiped out. On Glamorous, Madolyn Addison subverts the expectations of what a CEO has to be if she also happens to be a woman.

Madolyn Knows How to Ask for Help on 'Glamorous'

Cattrall's portrayal of Madolyn is also a portrayal of the duality of women, specifically those in business or executive roles. Madolyn always strives to be on top of her game and as perfect as one can be, but she has moments of humility, embarrassment, anger, and sadness without having to go through a mental breakdown for the purposes of drama.

One moment of unexpected humility comes in the very first episode where Madolyn is shopping her makeup line in a department store. That store just so happens to be where Marco works, and Madolyn asks Marco to give her a fierce beat. While this is happening, she's also inquiring about her customers and trying to get insight into how she can grow her company. She doesn't have to listen to Marco, but she is humble enough to know that an outsider's perspective can be helpful in Glamorous' growth. When presented with new ideas, she doesn't scoff and think she knows best; she considers someone else's perspective while still trusting the instincts that have gotten her this far. Madolyn shows that even the most successful need help sometimes.

Madolyn Is Vulnerable and Open in 'Glamorous'

Later on in the season, Marco is tasked with running the social media account for Madolyn and is determined to portray her as relatable. With Madolyn's background as a model, she has always been taught to be camera ready. Marco tries to catch her off guard to no avail until she has to sneeze. Right at the perfect moment, a photo is snapped, and she asks for it to be deleted. Eventually, that picture gets posted online, and Madolyn expresses embarrassment over it, but she doesn't throw a temper tantrum or ask for it to get taken down. It's revealed that Michelle Obama herself has commented on the post, along with many other women who feel that it's relatable and real. The expectation to be perfect when a certain level of achievement has been made is strong, and Madolyn isn't impervious to feeling that pressure to be perfect. When your life is in the public eye 24/7, it feels like you can't take a misstep without it being publicly blasted. Even though Madolyn is embarrassed over the less-than-flattering photo of herself, she handles it with grace and with a moment of realization that even the most perfect people have bodily functions.

One of the more vulnerable Madolyn scenes on the show occurs when her driver, Teddy (Ricardo Antonio Chavira), shows up at her home to help her through the anxiety of facing her brand's fans at a pop-up shop to save her business. Madolyn runs from Saks Fifth Ave back to her home because she can feel the pressure mounting. When no one else can find her, Teddy knows exactly where she'll be. The two share a tender conversation about how many people look up to her and draw inspiration from her. It's a moment of emotional exposure that women in power don't typically admit to or are willing to express. It can indeed be lonely at the top, but having the gumption to admit it takes a lot. This is one of the key instances in the series where Madolyn and Teddy understand their budding feelings for each other, while Madolyn realizes that she has had the best team and support system all along.

Cattrall's performance as Madolyn Addison is wonderful to watch unfold on screen. Longtime fans of Sex and the City experience the nostalgia and similarities to Samantha Jones while getting a chance to see someone who is just like them in one way or another. Madolyn has her moments of inspiration, confidence, and strength, but she's also prone to being flaky, jumping to conclusions, and letting her emotions get the best of her. Seeing those varying qualities captured on-screen is the show's best reminder to viewers to just be themselves, flaws and all. There's always a little concealer to cover those flaws, anyway. Plus, we stan a girlboss who is inclusive of all races, genders, and sexualities. For those that loved Samantha on Sex and the City, you may have a new favorite in Madolyn Addison.

Glamorous is streaming now on Netflix.