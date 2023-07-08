Glamorous on Netflix is exactly that — glamorous, sparkly, and happy. Starring Kim Cattrall and Miss Benny, Glamorous is a rare feel-good show in a sea of depressing and tragic LGBTQ+ shows. Getting to celebrate queer joy in all its glory is what this 10-episode series is about, and it's hard not to love.

'Glamorous' Is All About Love & Glam

Image via Netflix

Glamorous follows the life of Marco Mejia (Miss Benny) as he navigates love, growing up, and landing his dream job for Glamorous by Madolyn Addison (Cattrall), all while serving a pristine beat. Marco is a gender non-conforming person who works at a makeup counter in the mall when a chance encounter with Madolyn Addison happens. She likes what Marco has to say and offers him a job as her second assistant. Marco is currently living with his mother and is looking for a way to achieve influencer status and get to be surrounded by his true love, makeup and glam, all the time.

Marco accepts the job and quickly makes waves in the office. Madolyn's first assistant, Venetia (Jade Payton) and Marco bond together over their love and adoration for Madolyn. Graphic designers Ben (Michael Hsu Rosen) and Britt (Ayesha Harris) meet Marco and Ben is immediately smitten. However, Madolyn's son Chad (Zane Phillips) is unimpressed by Marco's presence and is worried that Madolyn will be influenced away from Chad's ideas. After a whirlwind of a few days, Marco has a meet-cute with Parker (Graham Parkhurst) after accidentally getting in the wrong cab. Viewers traverse through the ups and downs of high fashion makeup, love, queerness, and doing the right thing as each of these characters is presented with struggles.

RELATED: Lily Collins Reveals Where 'Emily In Paris' Season 4 Is Headed, and It's Not France

'Glamorous' Is Delightfully Diverse

Image via Netflix

The first season of the show is all-encompassing of a diversely queer cast. As mentioned, Marco is gender non-conforming, uses he/him pronouns, and refuses to dull any amount of shine for anyone else. Miss Benny recently came out as transgender and while that is not the focus of the show, Miss Benny and the writers of Glamorous wanted to make sure that her journey is reflected in the show. This piece of news was dropped a few days before the premiere of the show, so we might be able to expect that Season 2 will focus on Marco's journey to more self-acceptance. Chad is gay but makes it quickly known he's not that gay when meeting Marco because he doesn't wear heels. Venetia, we find out later in the show is bisexual, and her role isn't overly sexualized as other characters of the same queer umbrella can sometimes be. She strikes up a romance in the later episodes with Britt, and their connection is wholesome in all the right ways. They both call each other out for less-than-ideal behaviors and hold each other accountable to do the right thing. All the characters on the show, except for Madolyn, are queer and/or multi-racial. Viewers don't have to worry about watching another whitewashed television show and can feel confident that there is a character they can relate to.

'Glamorous' Isn't Full Of Mean Girls

Image via Netflix

One of the special things about the show is that it didn't lean into a Mean Girls vibe of cattiness and use someone else's downfall as a stepping stone up. Many movies and shows like The Devil Wears Prada focus on a boss or an employee that is out to get someone else because they want to get ahead or are afraid someone will take an opportunity from them. Chad has his moments of pettiness and being worried that Marco is warping his mother's brain, but towards the end of the series, we realize Chad is just desperate for her approval. Chad's character arc goes from wanting to get Marco fired to being his friend and seeing that he isn't against him. Chad even tries to get Venetia to help him to get Marco fired, but Venetia refuses. Chad tells Venetia that Marco is likely her replacement, but instead of doing everything she can to make Marco look bad, she still praises him and his ideas. It's rare to see the integrity that a character like Venetia has to not tear down her peers when she had the opportunity. The characters on the show are all incredibly likable, even in their worst moments. Ultimately, they all want to do the right thing and spread positivity in the workplace they love. As a viewer, watching the cast all have an arc of growth toward love and confidence is refreshing to see. Glamorous is a glimpse into high society life without the negative stigma that surrounds it.

'Glamorous' Glorifies Growth

Image via Netflix

Not everyone works in an upscale office in New York City, but the plots of the show are relatable for anyone in their career and dating stage of life. Glamorous has a lot of glittery and candy-colored moments that feel surreal, but the plots showcase the realities we all face. Marco's relationship with Parker is one that many have shared, whether queer or straight. Being in a situationship with someone who doesn't fully accept or support you is unfortunately a norm for many dating today. We've all been there and chosen the walking red flag over the wholesome suitor, just like Marco did with Parker and Ben. As well, everyone in the queer community has had their own story of coming to terms and acceptance of themselves, and Marco really leans into that. Marco's facade of confidence becomes shattered through struggles at work, with Parker, and with friends, but with the help of some moose tracks ice cream and talks with Mom, he gets his light back. Madolyn Addison also experiences growth across the season. She drops the persona of needing to be perfect and eventually embraces expression and being vulnerable and real for her fans and long-time shoppers of Glamorous by Madolyn Addison.

A Season 2 hasn't been confirmed just yet, but our fingers and toes are crossed that there will be. Glamorous is a breath of fresh air in a stale landscape of heavily rigid high-fashion corporate shows and movies. It's campy, overly colorful, and a little mindless, but it's the perfect show to unwind and watch while sipping some sparkling water and eating your body weight in ice cream. Glamorous, you're beautiful… Say it back!