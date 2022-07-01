Well, she does know glamor. Kim Cattrall has just joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix series Glamorous as a series regular. She will play opposite Miss Benny in the series, which takes a look at queer identity and the beauty industry.

Miss Benny stars in the new series as Marco Mejia, a young gender non-conforming queer man who feels stuck in his life, both personally and professionally, until he lands a job working with Madolyn Addison, played by Cattrall, a makeup mogul and former golden age supermodel who owns a boutique beauty brand. When their paths cross, Madolyn sees potential in Marco, and plucks him from his makeup counter so that he can lend his talents and voice to the corporate level of her company.

Also starring in the series as regulars are Zane Phillips, who will play Chad, Madolyn's son and the Director of Sales for her company, Jade Payton, who will play Venetia, Madolyn's first assistant who takes Marco under her wing, Michael Hsu Rosen as Ben, a graphic designer at Glamorous by Madolyn, Ayesha Harris as Britt, a fellow graphic designer at Glamorous by Madolyn, and Graham Parkhurst who will play Parker, a jock who pursues Marco.

Guest-starring on the series are Diana Maria Riva, who will play Marco's no-nonsense mom, Lisa Gilroy, who will play Alyssasays, a social media influencer, and Mark Deklin, who will play James, a documentary filmmaker whose life intersects with Madolyn's in an interesting way, leading to an unexpected romance.

Cattrall is a Canadian actress who first made her film debut in 1975. She had her breakout role in the 1980s rauchy comedy Porky's and also starred in the romantic comedy Mannequin in 1987. She is perhaps most known for her work in the HBO series Sex and the City, in which she played the sexually liberated and highly independent Samantha Jones. Most recently, Cattrall appeared in the series How I Met Your Father, in which she played the older version of Hilary Duff's Sophie.

The first season will consist of ten episodes and comes from CBS Studios. The series is written and produced by Jordon Nardino. The series is executive produced by Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow of Two Shakes Entertainment. You can learn more about the series on Netflix's website here.