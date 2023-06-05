Netflix has just unveiled a brand-new trailer for their upcoming series, Glamorous, which brings together Miss Benny and the iconic Kim Cattrall for a comedy that seems to blend The Devil Wears Prada with some good old-fashioned wish fulfillment.

Miss Benny stars in the new series as Marco Mejia, a young gender non-conforming queer man who feels stuck in his life, both personally and professionally, until he lands a job working with Madolyn Addison (Cattrall), a makeup mogul and former golden age supermodel who owns a boutique beauty brand. After the paths cross, Madolyn sees a spark of potential in Marco, and decides to headhunt him from his makeup counter, so that she can bring him into the corporate levels of her company where he can bring his unique talents and voice.

Cattrall is, of course, best known for her famous role as Samantha Jones in Sex and the City, and its two feature films. However, due to a fallout with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, she didn't join the rest of her former castmates for the sequel series And Just Like That... until now, that is, with news breaking just last week that she would be returning for a cameo.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Glamorous': Kim Cattrall Joins Miss Benny in Netflix Series

Where Do We Know Miss Benny From?

Benny, aka Ben J. Pierce, is the only holdover from the original script, which was passed on by CBS at the pilot stage. As Ramona's friend and an intern for Gibbler Style Party Planning, they played the first openly gay character on Fuller House, and their other credits include American Horror Story, Love, Victor, and Doxxed. Several of Benny's singles have music videos on their YouTube channel, including "One Damn Good Mistake" and "That's My Man."

The cast is rounded out by Zane Phillips, who plays Chad, Madolyn's son and company sales director, Jade Payton plays Venetia, Madolyn's first assistant, who takes Marco under her wing, Michael Hsu Rosen plays Ben, a graphic designer at Glamorous by Madolyn, Ayesha Harris plays Britt, another graphic designer at Glamorous by Madolyn, and Graham Parkhurst plays Parker, a jock who pursues Marco.