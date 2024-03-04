This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Last week, an unofficial Willy Wonka experience took the internet by storm after misleading the Glasgow public by advertising an immersive experience with the help of AI-generated artwork. When audiences arrived the event looked completely different, taking place in a warehouse sparsely decorated with cheap props and populated by characters that looked straight out of a horror movie. And that's exactly what we're getting — a new feature has been announced based on one of the characters featured in the now-infamous Willy Wonka experience. The Unknown, which has nothing to do with the original franchise, is getting its own horror movie, according to Bloody Disgusting.

The Unknown, terrified the young audience at the Willy Wonka experience, quickly became an ironic fan-favorite online, and now serves as the inspiration for this upcoming horror movie. Following the event going viral, the 16-year-old actor behind the mask, Felicia, made an identity reveal video on TikTok, providing behind-the-scenes images from the event.

'The Unknown' Will Deal With Grief and Unspeakable Evil

Scotland-based film production company Kaledonia Pictures revealed in a statement that the film, is “gearing up for production and a late 2024 release,” and “follows a renowned illustrator and his wife who are haunted by the tragic death of their son, Charlie. Desperate to escape their grief, the couple leave the world behind for the remote Scottish Highlands – where an unknowable evil awaits them.” It’ll be very fascinating to see how the makers connect the two worlds and whether Willy Wonka will grace this horror story.

