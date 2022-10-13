The much-anticipated Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, will have two unexpected stars in its already star-studded cast: Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim will both make appearances in the film. It will be the final on-screen role for both now-departed legends.

Playbill reports that Lansbury, who passed away earlier this week at age 96, and Sondheim, who died last November at 91, will be featured in the upcoming Rian Johnson Netflix film. Glass Onion takes eccentric detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) to Greece, where he once again finds himself attempting to unravel a complex murder mystery. As with much of the movie's plot, Lansbury and Sondheim's roles in the film's central mystery remain a closely-guarded secret, but it is known that they will be playing themselves.

Sondheim was a Broadway legend, writing the music and lyrics for such shows as A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Sweeney Todd, and Into the Woods. Lansbury was a fixture on both stage and screen, winning five Tony Awards and being nominated for three Oscars, for Gaslight, The Picture of Dorian Gray, and The Manchurian Candidate. The two collaborated on a number of occasions, most notably on the original production of Sweeney Todd, in which Lansbury originated the role of Mrs. Lovett, winning a Tony for her performance. Neither was a stranger to murder mysteries; a lover of puzzles, Sondheim co-wrote the 1973 Mediterranean-set whodunit The Last of Sheila, which Johnson has cited as an influence on Glass Onion, co-authored the 1996 play Getting Away with Murder, and was the inspiration for the central character in the 1970 play (and later, 1972 movie) Sleuth; Lansbury starred in the mystery films Death on the Nile and The Lady Vanishes, and, of course, spent twelve seasons and four TV movies solving the many murders of Cabot Cove, Maine as mystery writer Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote.

Lansbury and Sondheim are part of an expansive ensemble cast that includes Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, and Leslie Odom Jr. Like the smash hit 2019 original, Glass Onion will be directed and written by Rian Johnson, and produced by Johnson and longtime producing partner Ram Bergman.

Glass Onion will have a limited engagement in theaters from November 23 to 29th, and will stream on Netflix on December 23. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.