Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the long-awaited sequel to the 2019 whodunnit Knives Out, is finally available on Netflix. Ahead of the film's streaming release, director Rian Johnson said there was another aspect of his movies that he will almost certainly create at some point for Glass Onion: an audio director's commentary.

The idea of an audio commentary was confirmed by both Johnson and the film's producer, Ram Bergman, in an interview with TheWrap. A feature like an audio commentary would traditionally be released on a physical copy of the film, such as a Blu-ray edition, and Bergman told TheWrap, "There have been conversations but no results yet." Johnson corroborated this, but also said that he was hopeful that a physical release with plenty of additional condition could eventually come to fruition. “I really hope that we can do it. We’ve got plenty of good stuff to fill out a disc if anyone’s interested," Johnson said. When it came to the possibility of an audio commentary, Johnson was more certain about the answer, telling the outlet that a commentary was on the horizon even if a physical version of Glass Onion wasn't released:

“I hope we’ll have a physical disc, but at the very least I also, when it releases on Netflix – even if it’s just me recording my own thing – I’m gonna figure out some way to get that out there.”

Image via Netflix

This would hardly be the first time Johnson would create an audio commentary for one of his films, as they have become something of a calling card for the director. This includes the original Knives Out film - Johnson helmed a commentary that users could download and then listen to on headphones while watching the film on the big screen, as Knives Out was released in theaters only. This will likely only occur for Glass Onion if the film is put back into theaters, something that Johnson has been pining hard for considering the project put up significant dollar signs at the box office. In addition to Knives Out, Johnson has also created audio commentaries for his other films, including Looper and Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.

If an audio commentary is released for Glass Onion, it would be an interesting insight into the creation of the critically acclaimed project, with Collider's official review calling the movie "a true testament to Johnson’s incredible abilities as a filmmaker." Starring Daniel Craig, returning to his role as Detective Benoit Blanc from the 2019 film, Glass Onion revolves around Blanc trying to solve a new case on an island in Greece. The film also stars an ensemble cast of Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline. In addition to directing, Johnson also wrote the screenplay, and also produced the film with Bergman through the pair's production house T-Street.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now available to stream on Netflix.