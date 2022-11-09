While there may be a murder mystery involved in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, it’s no secret that the casting department absolutely nailed the call sheet for the Knives Out sequel. With chemistry between the actors oozing both on-screen and off, today fans are being treated to a look at several of the castmates' first reactions to watching the film’s trailer. Taking part in the fun are Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Leslie Odom Jr., several members of the star-studded Ryan Johnson helmed flick.

As the action begins, Hahn and Hudson praise the opening shots of their co-stars, Daniel Craig and Dave Bautista, who are both striking impressive poses and outfits in and around the pool. Laughter breaks out between Hudson, Hahn, and Odom Jr. (who literally doesn’t say a word during the entire watch party) with Hahn and Hudson cutely holding each other’s arms and taking in their hysterical performances.

In a separate viewing booth, Cline and Henwick marvel at Craig’s performance while both sets of actors can agree on one thing: that Hudson looks absolutely incredible, specifically in a scene that sees the legendary Almost Famous actress don a bathing suit. We also catch a laugh-out-loud moment that has both Cline and Henwick cheering because it made the final cut. All-in-all, the watch party has us incredibly excited to see what Hudson described as “the best” movie.

In Glass Onion, audiences will be transported to the titular private Greek Island owned by billionaire tech entrepreneur Miles Bron (Edward Norton). It’s here that we’ll meet a new cast of characters, all pals of Bron’s who he’s invited on this getaway to take part in a murder mystery. Tagging along in that group will be the iconic Detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) and his southern drawl. When the party goes awry and someone ends up dead, the crew will find themselves lucky to be in the presence of the seasoned investigator as they hunt down the killer before they can strike again.

Just like the first film which featured the talents of mega-stars including Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis, Glass Onion will follow suit with the previously listed cast members with Janelle Monae also set to star. Filling out the ensemble is Dallas Roberts and Jackie Hoffman with Ethan Hawke, Natasha Lyonne, Hugh Grant, and Yo-Yo Ma also rumored to be making guest appearances. Lastly, the late Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury will be appearing as themselves via a video conference call.

Join the watch party in the clip below and catch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery when it lands in theaters on November 23 before streaming on Netflix December 23. Keep scrolling for the trailer.