Hot on the heels of the news that its director and creator Rian Johnson has been speaking about his desire to see the film return to the big screen when the film starts streaming on Netflix in three weeks' time, Netflix has now released a series of character posters to promote the upcoming launch of its smash hit, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The posters showcase stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson and rising star, Mona Lisa. Each character poses with an embossed letter representing one of the letters in Glass Onion overlaid on the image.

Easily one of the most anticipated films of 2022, Glass Onion promises a more captivating mystery than its predecessor Knives Out; its glitzy cast and thrilling trailers certainly sell that promise. Collider's own Ross Bonaime reviewed the sequel, stating "Johnson has put together an impeccably crafted mystery onion, for lack of a better term, peeling away and unraveling the details of his story, while adding whole new layers as the film progresses." Bonaime added, "Quite simply, The result is a deeply satisfying tale that never heads in the direction one is expecting."

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Glass Onion’: Rian Johnson Wants to Bring ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Back to Theaters

Johnson had previously revealed he'd been in discussions with Netflix following the successful limited run of the film in theaters over Thanksgiving which saw it bring in a reported $15 million. Glass Onion was the widest film released by Netflix for an original movie, with its one-week run seeing the film released on roughly 600 screens, playing at the three biggest movie chains in the country: AMC, Regal, and Cinemark, in a first for Netflix. Speaking with Insider, Johnson said:

Any theaters we can get it into at any point I'm pushing for. I want more people to have the opportunity to be able to watch it. Once it's on the service it will be available to theaters and we're exploring what form that can take. I'll take as much as I can possibly get. But a lot of that has to do with what the theaters are willing to do, what makes sense. We were very interested in how it did. We wanted it to do incredibly well for a lot of reasons. I guess for me, because I really want to show that this can happen and this can be a huge success. And that when it hits the service, people will still turn up and it will be huge on the service. That those two things can complement each other. Because I want more next time. I want more theaters. I want it for longer. The fact that Netflix did this is amazing. The fact that they did the effort, and the theater chains, to make this week happen the way it did, they were fantastic partners.

Knives Out was a surprise hit upon release in late 2019, earning $27 million in its opening weekend, and grossing $165 million in the US and $312 million globally. Following its success, Netflix paid a reported $450 million for the rights to produce and distribute two sequels, with both Johnson and Craig contracted to return for both.

Glass Onion streams on Netflix from December 23. Check out the new character posters below:

10 Images