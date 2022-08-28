Daniel Craig’s experience with big franchises — most specifically the James Bond series — helped him navigate the audience’s expectations for and the self-imposed pressures of making a Knives Out sequel. Craig told Empire that the challenge with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was to create something that could match the quality of the original “without it becoming a pastiche of itself.”

In the Knives Out films, directed by master of subversion Rian Johnson, Craig plays the smooth-talking Southern detective Benoit Blanc. The first film is credited with having reintroduced modern viewers to the old-school charms of whodunnit murder mysteries. With its sharp social commentary, Johnson’s Oscar-nominated screenplay also gave the notoriously formulaic genre a contemporary edge. All this is to say, expectations for the sequel are sky-high.

And as the star of a James Bond run that had its share of peaks and valleys, Craig understands this better than most. In his own words:

“I’ve spent the past 15 years of my life trying to do that in a franchise, so I’m not afraid of it. If you’ve got the right people in the room and the right talent, then you can do it. Rian’s a genius writer and doesn’t want to repeat [himself]. Neither do we want to let people down; we want audiences to enjoy the world that we created in the first one and believe in this one.”

Empire also debuted a new still from the film, in which Craig strikes his famous staring-into-the-middle-distance pose. While the still doesn’t really reveal much about the film’s plot or setting, it will certainly reassure audiences that the first film’s strong fashion game remains intact in the sequel. The color of Blanc's shirt would make Elio from Call Me By Your Name sit up and take notice, while his necktie could get lost in Craig's baby blues.

Much like Tom Cruise, Craig almost exclusively works in franchises now; his last films outside the James Bond and Knives Out series were Logan Lucky and Kings five years ago. Had things panned out slightly differently, Craig would’ve had two additional series to juggle — both The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and The Adventures of Tintin were supposed to spawn sequels, but didn't, for various reasons.

Craig played Bond in five films — Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die — across 15 years. The final film was released last year to positive critical reception and significant box office success — No Time to Die grossed $774 million worldwide, against a reported budget of over $250 million. The first Knives Out was a blockbuster in its own right, grossing over $300 million against a reported budget of $40 million.

The film’s success prompted a buyout from Netflix, which purchased the rights for two sequels for nearly half-a-billion dollars. Glass Onion also stars Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, and Leslie Odom Jr. The film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and screen at the London Film Festival in October before debuting on Netflix on December 23rd. You can watch our interview with Johnson here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.