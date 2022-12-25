"Oh, fiddlesticks!" as Benoit Blanc, the world's greatest detective, would say about this deleted scene not being included in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Edward Norton and Janelle Monáe mentioned a scene that didn't make it into the final cut of the movie. They also mentioned how it was inspired by their shared love of David Bowie.

A Glass Onion flashback shows the Disrupters, the group composed of Monáe's Cassandra Brand, Norton's Miles Bron, Dave Bautista's Duke Cody, Leslie Odom Jr.'s Lionel Toussaint, Kate Hudson's Birdie Jay, and Kathryn Hahn's Claire Debella, hanging out at a bar called the Glass Onion and developing their friendships. Cassandra and Miles founded the group Alpha, and were at one point good friends. Norton and Monáe talked about how they were both "mega Bowie fans," and how Monáe did a Bowie cover of "Moonage Daydream" in concert. Norton suggested, for the movie, that the group have an open mic night at the bar, where he played the song, and Monáe could "sing the s**t out of it."

The two pitched the idea to Rian Johnson. He agreed and told them they could at least shoot a few takes of it, with Hahn and Hudson as the back-up singers. No matter how awesome this deleted scene sounds, it was probably cut because it clashed with the tone of contention between Miles and Cassandra, with the pair not being on good terms after Miles stole Alpha right from under Cassandra's nose. Even though the scene was snipped from Glass Onion, we are wondering if it will be an extra on a possible future DVD/Blu-ray release. Here's hoping we'll get to see the characters belt out some Bowie!

Image via Netflix

This whodunit murder mystery is connected to Knives Out via the character of Benoit Blanc, the southern gentleman detective played by Daniel Craig. In a review by Collider's own Ross Bonaime, he called Glass Onion "If Knives Out was Johnson’s way of reconfiguring the mystery film, Glass Onion is Johnson’s way of once again defying the expectations of the genre, withholding details, giving some away earlier than expected, and completely upending what the audience is believing will come next."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now on Netflix. Check out our interview with Monáe and Norton below: