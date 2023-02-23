Be sure to have your passport ready - a director's commentary of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to premiere on Netflix today. Director Rian Johnson will peel back the layers of the comic mystery film, further analyzing the characters, setting, and overall mystery. Glass Onion premiered on Netflix just before Christmas, with this announcement fulfilling the director's promise of an audio commentary version.

Glass Onion, the second film in the Knives Out franchise, follows "tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), who invites his friends for a getaway on a private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is put on the case." The film also stars Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline. Johnson wrote the screenplay in addition to directing.

Netflix unveiled a new poster to go along with the fresh version of the film. Fans who viewed the film will be able to identify each major character, with Craig's Blanc at the core of the onion. Much like the film, the poster conveys that there's much more than meets the eye, with the onion's roots having a firm place in the ground.

Aside from massive critical and audience praise, Glass Onion also secured the widest theatrical release ever for a Netflix film. In the limited release, the film collected $15 million. The streamer made a huge bid in 2021 for two Knives Out sequels, which had initially been intended for theatrical releases with Lionsgate. The second Knives Out sequel is currently in development. No castings or story details are currently known.

A director's commentary certainly bodes well for the film, especially with the Academy Awards right around the corner, where Johnson is nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. He was nominated in 2019 for the first film, which stars Ana de Armas and Chris Evans. Much like Glass Onion, the third Knives Out film will likely follow a new ensemble cast, with Craig returning to reprise his eponymous role as Blanc.

The mystery genre has proven to be a strong niche for the director as of late, with his Peacock series Poker Face drawing a large audience. Natasha Lyonne leads that series, which follows a new case and mystery with each episode. Poker Face premiered on Peacock late last month, and was recently renewed for a second season.

Check out the new poster for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery below, and watch the director's commentary when it lands on Netflix. Also, be sure to hear from Johnson on Glass Onion and its twisting plot in the interview below.