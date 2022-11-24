In 2019, writer and director Rian Johnson wowed audiences with his star-studded whodunnit, Knives Out, starring Daniel Craig as the southern aristocratic Detective Benoit Blanc, earning the filmmaker his first Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Now, the duo return in an all-new modern mystery, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, that features an entirely different ensemble cast tasked with solving a puzzling faux murder. That is, until someone does, in fact, wind up dead. When tech billionaire Miles Bron (played by Edward Norton) invites his merry band of wealthy friends to his Greek island, Benoit Blanc returns to get to the bottom of this peculiar puzzle. The list of suspects ranges from Bron’s former business partner Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe) to his invited guests, including Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, and Leslie Odom Jr.

Ahead of the theatrical release on November 23, Collider’s Steve Weintraub got to sit down with Norton and Monáe to talk about Glass Onion. During the interview, they discuss their reactions to getting that call from Johnson, the laugh-out-loud script, and working closely with the cast during the pandemic in Greece. They also share their experience working with Johnson as a director, as well as a few of those funny moments – no spoilers! You can watch the interview in the video above, or read the full transcript below.

COLLIDER: I love this movie. I'm sure it's a very tough day doing press when everyone comes in loving something. When you were offered this or discussed this with Rian [Johnson], was this the fastest you've said yes to something?

JANELLE MONÁE: You know what? Yes, indeed. In my mind, I had always said, "If Rian reaches out to me, I don't care if it's a two-second commercial, it's a yes." And I read the script. I was already a fan of his taste and everything, and after reading it, dream role, dream cast. We got to go to Greece. I mean, it was so terrible going to Greece, and the baklava, and all those things. No, it was a once-in-a-lifetime thing. You just say yes to these special murder mysteries that he's making and innovating in. And my character is a dream, because I got an opportunity to really, really show range, and go to different places as an actor, that I hadn't necessarily gone to.

EDWARD NORTON: A year and a half into lockdown, when the phone rang and said, "Caller unknown," I picked it up and went, "Yes."

MONÁE: Anybody. Take me.

NORTON: No, but it was an easy yes. It's not unlike Miles' friends getting the invite from him, the way that Kate Hudson throws her hand in the air. That was pretty much all of us on this film.

MONÁE: No spoilers. No spoilers.

The thing about this though, is both of you guys have such well-written characters, that are three-dimensional, and funny, and serious. Did you realize how funny it was when you were reading the script, or did you really get it when you saw the first audience screening?

MONÁE: When we were reading. I mean, when I read it–

NORTON: It was laugh-out-loud and funny.

MONÁE: And then when I watched it for the first time, I was by myself in a small theater. Rian showed it to me at the production office, and I was laughing.

NORTON: It was a laugh-out-loud, funny script. Very, very funny.

MONÁE: I am thoroughly entertained, and I cannot wait to watch this with an audience."

NORTON: Rian's amazing, because he's so relaxed, and he's so authentically inviting of actors to say, "Riff." He brings people who he wants them to goof around, he wants them to toss in an off-the-cuff idea. But all that relaxation is a function of how meticulous he is, ironically, as a craftsman. It's so well-built, the baseline's so strong, that I think he's like, "If we can add on to it, great." But everybody's in a state of relaxation with him that's very rare, because his fundamentals are so great.

Image via Netflix

When you were looking at the schedule, and you're seeing all the stuff you need to do, what was the day that you had circled like, "I cannot wait to get to set that day?"

MONÁE: I mean, for me it was every day. I hate to be cliché in that way, but it's just the truth. I actually loved working with each and every last cast member. There was a bond that happened, because this was in the middle of a pandemic, so there was a sort of bubble that we had to stay in and be in so that we didn't get sick. We couldn't go out and be at the clubs in Greece, we had to stay together. And we spent a lot of good time together, that allowed for so much trust as actors. When it was time to go there and take risks, you just trusted the person that you were with, that they had your best interests, and they were super giving when it was your close-up moments. So I was excited about the whole experience, to learn, to watch, to stay in this summer camp, if you will. It was like a summer camp you did not want your parents to come and get you from.

NORTON: Without ruining it for anybody, there is a moment where Benoit Blanc uncorks his detective prowess in a very unexpected way, disrupting some of my character's plans for a game, and it was really funny on paper-

MONÁE: It's a wonderful scene.

NORTON: ...and I was dying to see Daniel [Craig] do that bit. There was also funny exchanges. The thing about someone wins, and he says, "What do you win?" And the thing about an iPad. The dinner table scene in the beginning of the murder mystery game, among the characters, had a lot going on that I was pretty excited about.

MONÁE: And then all the twists. There are lots of twists in this film. Once I was shocked when reading it. I was like, "Oh, I did not see that coming." So I think for me it was just seeing how we were going to play that, and that was something that I was excited to sink my teeth into.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is in theaters now and on streaming on Netflix December 23. For more from the movie, check out Collider's interview with Johnson and Craig below: