It seems like fans of Rian Johnson's Knives Out are more than willing to peel back the layers of his sequel, Glass Onion, as speculation surmounts that the funny and poignant murder mystery will earn close to $15 million during its week-long limited release in theaters, according to Variety. The estimates come from the fact that Netflix is hush-hush when it comes to its box office figures.

However, with estimates, this would place Glass Onion third in the box office, behind Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (which made $65 million over the Thanksgiving holiday) and the new Disney movie Strange World (which made $18.5 million over the holiday). What makes the box office haul for Glass Onion so impressive is that it wasn't playing in as many theaters as Wakanda Forever or Strange World; these movies had a wider release of about 4,000 theaters each, while Glass Onion was only released in about 600 theaters.

Releasing Glass Onion for only one week is confusing to some people, with the consensus being the streaming giant is leaving money on the table, but limited releases aren't new for Netflix, as they did the same thing with their most recent limited one-week release, Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Godot. Whatever people's thoughts on the idea of limited releases may be, Glass Onion seems to be doing well with its brief run.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Rian Johnson Celebrates 'Glass Onion' Theatrical Release With Behind-the-Scenes Images

The sequel to Knives Out — which made an impressive $163.5 million domestically — Glass Onion brings back a major connecting bridge between the two movies: the character of Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig. Hailed as the greatest detective ever known, he gets to put his skills to the test once again when a murder mystery party, hosted by Edward Norton's eccentric billionaire character Miles Bron, turns foul when someone at that party aims their sights at Miles and wants him dead for real. Then, it's a matter of who wants to put him six feet under. Could it be Madelyn Cline's Whiskey? Jessica Henwick's Peg? Kate Hudson's Birdie Jay? Kathryn Hahn's Claire Debella? Leslie Odom Jr.'s Lionel Toussaint? Dave Bautista's Duke Cody? Janelle Monáe's Cassandra Brand? People will just have to watch and solve the mystery along with Benoit.

The week-long limited run ends on Tuesday, November 29. If you don't have a chance to see it in theaters, Glass Onion will come to Netflix on December 23. Get a glimpse of the "whodunit" murder mystery in the trailer below: