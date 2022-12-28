Editors Note: This article contains spoilers for Glass Onion.

Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel sees Daniel Craig reprise his role as sought-after investigator Benoit Blanc delving into another mystery, this time involving "disruptors" Miles Bron (Edward Norton) and Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe), both of whom are caught up in a messy rich people problem. Called Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the film has had its fair share of incredible shots throughout its over two-hour runtime, but the one that has caught the eyes of viewers and critics alike is the film's final shot with Monáe positioned in the same way as Leonardo da Vinci's portrait painting Mona Lisa. In an interview with The Wrap, the director discussed the connection between Monáe and the world's most famous painting, as well as its significance in the film.

When asked about the inspiration for Glass Onion's final shot — in which we see Monaé's character seated outside of the ruins of the Glass Onion in the same position as Mona Lisa — Johnson explained that the idea kind of came together quite early. "That kind of gelled fairly early, the connection between the two of them and also the notion of seeing something and then squinting a little closer and seeing something different was baked into the structure of it." In the film, billionaire Miles Bron borrows one of the world's most valuable paintings from the Louvre while the museum is closed due to the pandemic. Bron brags about his purchase, explaining that he wants to forever be remembered in the same breath as the 16th-century masterpiece. But while it seems just another rich people affair, the painting plays an important role in the film simply by being present and witnessing this disastrous murder mystery party.

Having had a conversation with Everything Everywhere All at Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Johnson saying, "they’re also big structural writers, and they put it in a really beautiful way, they say the meaning of the movie is contained within the movie’s structure," the director told The Wrap. Johnson went on, adding: "And to me this is very much reflecting that, and everything Edward says when he’s talking about the Mona Lisa, in front of everybody, suddenly fusing that up to this character of Helen at the end. And you know, she burned the Mona Lisa but the Mona Lisa lives on in Helen."

With the release of the Knives Out sequel, Johnson has cemented his reputation as a director of whodunit films with satisfying endings. The first Benoit Blanc film also came to a satisfying conclusion, with Ana de Armas' character getting the last laugh by inheriting the entirety of the late crime mystery author Harlan Thrombey's estate. She is seen standing on the balcony, sipping her coffee, above the deceased author's awful family as they gather below. After all, it's her house, her rules, and her coffee, as her mug suggests. Following in the footsteps of the first one, Glass Onion saw Monáe's Helen take ownership of her sister's legacy in the most satisfying and gratifying way possible.

Apart from Craig, Norton, and Monáe, the film also stars Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay, Dave Bautista as Duke Cody, Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint, Jessica Henwick as Peg, and Madelyn Cline as Whiskey.

The film is currently available to stream on Netflix. Check out our interview with Rian Johnson down below.