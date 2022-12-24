Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is finally hitting Netflix this week. The critically acclaimed follow up to Rian Johnson’s Oscar nominated murder mystery once again follows Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc on an eccentric case in Greece. Now, thanks to Zillow, you have the chance to buy the famous Glass Onion house. You’re just going to fork over a pretty penny to do so.

“Glass Onion Greek Isle Commune: Multi-Layered Living in Paradise” is listed on the site for an enormous $450,000,000. However, you get what you pay for as the house comes with more than six levels, state-of-the-art gym, wine cellar, media room, spa, the famous glass atrium, priceless works of art, and museum level security. That’s just the inside as on the outside you get six pools, a private beach, multiple ocean and panoramic views, and seven private studio villas. If that wasn’t enough the house comes with 17 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms, and a Bespoke Hourly Time Keeper. The latter of which, if you’ve seen the Glass Onion, has a lot of humorous context in the film. All this is wrapped in the property's massive 29,000 square feet.

Obviously no normal person in their right mind could afford this house and this is clearly just another clever promotional piece for the Netflix sequel. The first dead giveaway is that the listed realtor is a character from the film who humorously only has a one-star rating. Nevertheless, this is just a fun read for any fan of the Knives Out universe. If you haven’t seen the film yet, it ingeniously gets you immersed and familiar with the location. However, If you’ve seen the film there are many inside jokes sprinkled throughout this listing. This house was a living breathing character in its own right. You could feel it’s ginormous presents in every witty moment which was one of the main reasons why this sequel brilliantly shines bright.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Glass Onion': White Claw and Netflix Collaborate For Murder-Mystery Game

We're not going to spoil the film as the Glass Onion only received a small limited theatrical release last month before its main Netflix debut this week. However, in case you’re wondering or worried, Glass Onion is the rare sequel that’s arguably better than its first film. The mystery that Blanc finds himself in the middle of this time around, which serves as clever commentary on “fake news” and toxic friendship, is just all things stunning, thrilling, funny, and clever. Johnson spins another satisfying Agatha Christie fever dream with an ensemble cast that’s to die for. Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, and Kathryn Hahn will have you on the edge of your seat as much as they will have you endlessly laughing. Then there’s Craig who’s somehow even more charming and fun than he was in the first film. Johnson and Craig have now made Blanc a mainstay in the murder mystery genre. We wouldn’t have it any other way and thankfully a third film is already in active development.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery starts streaming on Netflix Friday, December 23 just in time to make your holiday season a little more twisty. Until then, you can read the full Zillow listing on their website. Our interview with Johnson and Craig can also be seen below: