Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Glass Onion

While it's no mystery that Rian Johnson's Glass Onion, the second film featuring Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc is firmly rooted in the whodonit genre, that doesn't mean the film can't give a little nod to other genres, such as the romantic comedy. In the case of Glass Onion, this came at the moment Helen Brand (Janelle Monáe) came looking for Benoit Blanc at his apartment, only to be greeted at the door by Philip, played by staple of '90s and '00s romantic comedies Hugh Grant.

In an interview with Collider's editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub, Grant was asked about the cameo, to which he replied, "It is true, I'm married to James Bond." Grant remained hesitant to elaborate, given that his co-interviewee Chris Pine, with whom he co-stars in the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves had yet to see the movie. He did, however, have nothing but kind things to say about Rian Johnson's successful series of detective films, adding:

"It's the tiniest little moment. I don't really know why they wanted to do it but anyway, I thought Knives Out 1 was brilliant, and so yeah, I thought why not? I turn up for a few hours..."

The moment in question is, as Grant says, quite small. His voice is first heard towards the beginning of the film, calling to Blanc through their bathroom door where the detective is sulking in the bathtub, playing "Among Us" with Stephen Sondheim, Angela Lansbury, Natasha Lyonne and Kareem Abdul Jabbar. Once the film backs up to explain the events that led Blanc and Helen to Miles Bron's (Edward Norton) island retreat, Grant can be seen properly, answering the door with a jar of sourdough starter in hand. "Among Us" and sourdough? Key indicators of the early days of lockdown if we ever saw them.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Glass Onion': Rian Johnson Understands Those Elon Musk-Miles Bron Comparisons

Grant can next be seen along Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justic Smith and Sophia Lillis in Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley's fantasy adventure Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which will hit theaters on March 31, 2023. The story will follow the titular band of thieves who set out to right a wrong by stealing back something they never should have stolen in the first place.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is streaming on Netflix now. For more on the film, here's our Daniel Craig and Rian Johnson interview.