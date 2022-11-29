Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out MysteryRian Johnson’s Knives Out was a terrific tribute to classical “whodunit” mysteries and the stories of Agatha Christie. While this genre saw a brief resurgence in the 1980s thanks to Clue, it was largely considered to be an antiquated style of film that would no longer connect with modern audiences. However, Johnson made the story feel fresh thanks to his uproarious commentary on the nature of wealth disparity, artistic integrity, and the immigrant experience. The terrific sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, continues this commentary with a hilarious examination of the rise of influencer culture.

What Is 'Glass Onion' About?

Image via Netflix

Following the events of Knives Out, detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) begins to feel bored as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown. However, Blanc gets the chance to solve a new case when he receives an invitation to attend a murder mystery party held by the billionaire tech genius Miles Bron (Edward Norton). Blanc feels like a fish out of water among Bron’s guests; the rest of the attendees are each influential figures in their respective industries. Bron has invited the Connecticut governor Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn), the leading scientist at his company Lionel Toussaint (Leslie Odom Jr.), the viral video creator Duke Cody (Dave Bautista), Duke’s girlfriend Whiskey (Madelyn Kline), the canceled fashion designer Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson), and Birdie’s timid assistant Peg (Jessica Henwick). Miles's former business partner who he shafted out of the company, Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe), surprisingly accepts the invitation also. They each have a strong social media presence, which makes it difficult when Miles has them shut off their phones during his party.

Glass Onion premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, but it somehow feels like it was shot and conceived in the past month. There’s a larger similarity to the people that dominate today’s headlines; loud-mouthed, opinionated figures with significant followings that don’t actually have anything useful to contribute. Glass Onion reveals how each of its characters is clinging to their reputation in order to stay relevant.

It’s All An Illusion

Image via Netflix

The most enjoyable ridiculous character in Glass Onion is Miles, a self-described “disrupter” who prides himself on his ability to put on a spectacle. Blanc is taken by surprise as he witnesses the extremes Miles has gone to in the conception of his party. Among the noted items in his collection is the real Mona Lisa. The only thing left for Miles to do is prove that he earned all of his prizes through merit. While Miles isn't an influencer, he's helped grant a career to the other characters, who manage to wreck nearly every aspect of society. Miles has a hand in dirty politics, foreign money schemes, toxic masculinity, and a lack of belief in science.

Following Miles’ hilarious monologue about his guests and their superiority, Blanc easily solves the mystery which was intended to take the entire weekend to solve. It only takes one misstep for Miles’ entire performative routine to go awry. In many ways, Miles is a complete inverse of Blanc. There’s nothing about Blanc that is misleading and he doesn’t need the self-satisfaction of “proving” his intelligence. The only thing he wants is to see justice done. After a flashback that reveals Blanc’s connection to Andi Brand, it's revealed that Miles killed his ex-business partner in order to cover up the fact that he stole the idea behind the “Alpha” technology. Not only would this be embarrassing for someone like Miles, who clings to his supposed superiority, but it's potentially lethal on a massive level. Lionel reveals that the device is potentially explosive and that Miles is willing to put countless people in danger before admitting that he screwed up.

This is revealed to the audience in Blanc’s incredible monologue about how Miles’ plan is just “plain dumb;” the only thing that surprises him is how truly stupid the culprits end up being While Blanc’s explanation is humorous, it asks a deeper question about the people that dominate the tech infrastructure. What if the seemingly “simple” solutions that these influencers provide aren’t anything but hoaxes? What's more disturbing about Miles' plot is that it revolves around getting his cohorts to sell out their followings in order to protect their reputations.

RELATED: 'Glass Onion' On Track To Earn an Estimated $15 Million During Its One-Week Limited Run

Caricatures of Real People

Image via Netflix

All of Andi’s friends had refused to defend her against Miles because they publicly voiced their support for the project. Claire’s political campaign, Duke’s channel, and Lionel’s professional reputation could all collapse overnight. Birdie is similarly in danger, as Miles is aware that her fashion line was developed by an international sweatshop (which amusingly, she thought was where they made sweatpants). While each of these supporting characters is obviously superficial, they may not be as exaggerated as they seem.

How many political candidates have been embroiled in controversy like Claire? Claire gives an incendiary speech during her introductory scene, where she comments on a news program that she's eager to do something about climate change. However, she's just as guilty as everyone else of hiding Miles' crimes in order to protect her reputation. The plasticity of her rhetoric couldn't be any more evident.

How many fashion brands have profited off of the work of mistreated migrant workers? Based on Birdie's various offensive moments, she clearly is just giving bogus apologies (which even inspires Peg to take away her phone). So how did Birdie launch a major brand? Simple; she was profiting off the abuse of international workers, despite being informed of the danger. We see the cyclical nature of this process, as Peg is willing to defend Birdie to Miles in order to save her own career.

A Cycle of Cover Ups

Image via Netflix

Duke is a character that floats his reputation every chance he can get but doesn't actually seem to be as aggressive as his internet persona might suggest. In reality, Duke had gone to search for Andi on the night that she was murdered. Duke is the only one that might have been willing to speak out against Miles, and that costs him his life. He's somewhat of an anomaly; even his girlfriend, Whiskey, is willing to make personal sacrifices for the sake of her career.

The tension in Glass Onion revolves around holding these people accountable for their crimes. In one moment, it appears that nothing will change, as each of these characters will protect their reputations as influencers instead of admitting Miles' guilt. It's a somewhat disturbing examination of how these circles of powerful people protect each other. The justice at the end of the film is seeing Birdie, Claire, Lionel, and Peg finally refuse to defend Miles

Seeing wealthy and powerful people embarrassed in front of the public has been a recurring theme in the media this year. Tár, The White Lotus, and Triangle of Sadness are all social satires that show how plastic “influencers” are. Thankfully, in the Knives Out universe, justice prevails. Like Blanc himself, the film’s real twist is how sincere and hopeful it ends up being. If only we had someone like Blanc who could solve our problems in real life!