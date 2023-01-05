Jessica Henwick, who stars in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, reveals that she made a major mistake while on-set. In Glass Onion, there is a scene where the gang is in Miles Bron’s (Edward Norton) home, which houses an impressive collection of glass sculptures. The climax happens when Helen (Janelle Monáe) grabs one of Bron’s artworks and throws it to the ground in a display of frustration. Soon, the other guests follow suit and also join her in a rampage of destruction until every sculpture has been shattered. Yet the filming of this scene did not go as planned, as Peg (Jessica Henwick) drops a giant wheel sculpture, and then looks right into the camera with an expression of disbelief and shock. That expression turns out to be Henwick’s genuine reaction to accidentally dropping a prop, as she was supposed to smash it on the director's cue. Yet Henwick’s blunder turned out to be a happy accident, as director Rian Johnson loved the moment so much that he decided to keep it in the final cut, even calling it “Chekhov’s glass bauble.” In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson described the hilarious moment in more detail, saying:

“One of my favorite moments was Jess had a massive one that she got to smash, and she was so excited. It’s a massive wheel of glass. We start rolling the camera, and I’m saying to her, ‘Okay, we want to get this exactly right. We only have one of these. And so what I’m going to do is I’m going to say one, two, three.’ She drops it and then looks right into the camera and does this [mimics a shocked face]. We had started the camera just to practice the thing. She broke it and then looked right in the camera. That’s the take that’s in the movie.”

Henwick has a different recollection of the incident, saying, “I broke into a cold sweat. I still have nightmares about that moment.” However, Henwick also confessed that she took a memento from the set as a souvenir, which was a strawberry sculpture. “I have a sugar glass strawberry at home. I wrapped it in bubble wrap and I carried it in my bag onto the plane.”

Henwick’s embarrassment about dropping the prop is understandable, however it turned out to be almost every cast member’s favorite scene. The cast members were excited to smash their pieces, and Leslie Odom Jr. recalls the excitement as each cast member picked their piece. “We knew that that moment was coming, so everybody had picked their one piece,” Leslie Odom Jr. said, “I’m going to break that one.” Janelle Monáe also admitted the scene was her favorite too, saying, “There’s the big, big moment. How do you lead up to that? How do you keep the audience engaged as you’re breaking all these things?”

Image via Netflix

Johnson explained that all the “glass” sculptures are actually made out of sugar glass, and were custom-made in Prague. Sugar glass resembles real glass in appearance and breaks just as easily, but it is not as sharp when it shatters. It’s often used in films as a safer alternative to real glass, and producers will play a shattering sound-effect over the visual. The sculptures in Glass Onion are references to Beatles lyrics, and even the title “Glass Onion” is a reference to a Beatles’ song of the same name.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a sequel to Knives Out, and follows detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) as he takes on a new case that revolves around tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton). Other cast members include Kathryn Hahn, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. Glass Onion is currently available for streaming on Netflix, and you can check out the official trailer below: