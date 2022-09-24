One of the most highly anticipated films coming to Netflix this year is Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel to 2019's Knives Out, which follows detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) solving murders among the uber-wealthy. At Netflix's TUDUM event, director Johnson was on hand to present an exclusive clip of the new film, which arrives on the streamer this December.

The clip features some of the film's biggest stars receiving an intricate puzzle box from one of their close friends, Miles (Edward Norton). We see these wealthy friends attempting to solve this box, starting with Leslie Odom Jr.'s Lionel Toussaint, and a heavily tattooed Dave Bautista as Duke Cody, a Youtube celebrity. Bautista is clearly a highly intelligent man-child as he keeps shouting back at his mom to just let him figure it out on his own! It continues with Governor Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn), Jessica Henwick and fasion designer Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson) as they all attempt to solve the many inner workings of this high-tech puzzle box.

Once solved, the box opens to offer a mysterious letter, addressed to his "dear friends," "beautiful disruptors," and his "closest inner circle." The note is an invite to his private island - which absolutely thrills these elites - for a "moment of normalcy," to decompress. The offer is for them to come and reunite and reconnect, and Miles informs them to come ready for even more puzzles. The mini-vacation, it turns out, is also a competition to solve his... murder? The clip ends with Detective Benoit Blanc crypitcally declaring that the invitation is not to be trusted, showing that the unconventional investigator is once again on the trail of a millionaire murder.

Image via Netflix

The star-studded cast for this Knives Out sequel also features singer and actress Janelle Monáe as a tech entrepreneur Cassandra "Andi" Brand, Madelyn Cline as Duke's girlfriend, and Ethan Hawke in and undisclosed role.

The film recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where Collider's own Ross Bonaime and Steve Weintraub both praised the film for its humor and for the twists and turns the story took. Bonaime gave the film an A rating, praising Johnson for "defying the expectations" of the mystery genre.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery hits theaters on December 23. Watch the clip below: