In 2019, writer and director Rian Johnson wowed audiences with his star-studded whodunnit, Knives Out, starring Daniel Craig as the southern aristocratic Detective Benoit Blanc, earning the filmmaker his first Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Now, the duo return in an all-new modern mystery, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, that features an entirely different ensemble cast tasked with solving a puzzling faux murder. That is, until someone does, in fact, wind up dead. Benoit Blanc is once again back on the case, alongside a crew of wealthy friends played by Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Janelle Monáe, gathered together on tech billionaire Miles Bron’s (Edward Norton) Greek island for rich revelry.

With Glass Onion hitting theaters on November 23, Collider’s Steve Weintraub sat down with Johnson and Craig to talk about the movie. During their sit-down, they revealed which of their previous projects they would suggest to new fans, Johnson shared influential directors he looks to when staging difficult scenes, and Craig discussed filming long takes of continuity, and why his “ridiculous ear” is the culprit. You can watch the interview in the video above, or read the full transcript below.

COLLIDER: I'm thrilled to talk to you both about this movie. Rian's [Johnson] heard me say this many times, it's fantastic. If you make 10 more of these, I'll be the happiest person.

DANIEL CRAIG: Okay, good.

Before getting into Glass Onion [A Knives Out Mystery], you both have made some great films, and for someone that's never seen anything you've done, what is the first thing you want them watching and why?

CRAIG: I used to have this thing, there was a couple of movies that I did back in the day when Blockbusters was still a thing, I used to go to Blockbusters and if I saw it on the shelf, I would grab it and throw it under a counter. I know it was not going to make a huge difference, but I thought if at least one person didn't see the movie, it would be a good thing.

JOHNSON: And what film was it?

CRAIG: I'm not going to get into it. So, there's that.

JOHNSON: I guess Brick, my first movie, I think is a fun... And that's just because it's-

CRAIG: A good entry point.

JOHNSON: Yeah, why not? Yeah, I'll say Brick. Also because my grandfather invested in Brick, so everybody that clicks ‘rent’ on it, still he gets 3 cents. So give three pennies to my grandfather.

JOHNSON: Go watch Brick, and you'll have done the world some good.

CRAIG: God, yeah. I don't know. Yeah, I mean, it's a movie I did called Love Is the Devil, which was about Francis Bacon, the painter, which is odd, weird, and most people probably won't get it. But it's one of those movies which, one of the reasons I got into making films, because movies should challenge and they should sometimes make you uncomfortable, and that does both.

Thank you for answering. For both of you, I love learning about the behind the scenes, the making of a film, so for both Knives Out films, which shot ended up being the toughest to pull off and why?

JOHNSON: Well, it's not, I mean, we're not doing any kind of crazy insane shots in either of these. I think, this is slightly broader, but the difficult challenge for both of them, for me, was the scenes where you have nine people in a room together talking to each other. I went back and studied directors who I think are masters at staging groups of people in the frame, like Steven Spielberg is the modern master of how to stage a scene and keep it interesting, and create shapes with groups of people in the frame, or Michael Curtiz or Orson Welles. They're directors who very dynamically use foreground, midground, background with staging people and keep it dynamic and interesting. So for me, I would say it's kind of a cheat, there's no one shot, but the scenes where it's tons of people, it was a very fun challenge, but that was the biggest challenge.

Daniel, which sequence for you ended up being the challenging one? If there was one that was more difficult than the others.

CRAIG: Well, thankfully that stuff he's talking about, I don't have to think about. That's your problem. But I understand it and I understand kind of the trauma, not trauma, but it's complicated, and he does it beautifully, so there's no worry there. I don't know. We had this whole thing in the first one, when I got the script, there's the denouement and kind of the explanation and the long speeches, and I said to Rian, I said, "I don't want to split these up. I'd like to shoot them, go as long as possible. I don't want to keep cutting into them."

For a number of reasons. Because a lot goes to voiceover, and I was really concerned, in my head, I have this ridiculous ear, I can always hear when there's added dialogue. It's a kind of curse when you're watching a movie because it can take me out of the movie, and I wanted it to be as consistent as possible. I wanted him to be able to cut away from me, you keep using my voice, and it to feel like all one performance. So I learned it as one piece and we shot it long, long takes, until the card ran out at times, just so that it could have a continuity to it. And we did the same with this one. So, as hard as it was, line-learning is just a pony trick. When people ask me about acting they say, "How do you learn the lines?" That's the job. The hard bit is acting it. So, thankfully, he was around to keep an eye on me.

I agree with you about ADR, It takes me out as well. Gentlemen, I have to stop. I'm just going to say again congrats, and I really do hope you're making a bunch more of these.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is in theaters now and on streaming on Netflix December 23.