Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is unarguably the most-awaited murder mystery thriller of the year and our expert reviewers are already calling it “bigger, crazier, and twistier." Rian Johnson’s popular whodunit series is returning this Christmas with our favorite gentleman sleuth, Benoit Blanc to solve another case. But this time, the investigation takes place far from his homeland, on a remote island in Greece.

Said to be inspired by Agatha Christie’s works, the story follows a group of guests who are invited by their tech billionaire friend for a holiday on his private island in Greece. But the luxury getaway soon turns into a dark and dangerous experience when someone ends up being killed. And as expected, Benoit Blanc turns up to solve the mystery.

Despite the original cast of Knives Out (except Daniel Craig as Blanc) not returning, Glass Onion seems to be a few notches above and beyond the first film in cast and setting. It features a star-studded cast with the likes of Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, and Dave Bautista, along with Ethan Hawke, Dallas Roberts, and Jackie Hoffman in various roles.

Get the little grey cells to work and be ready for yet another thrilling and chilling murder mystery from Rian Johnson and the team. As the countdown to Blanc’s new case begins, check out where, when, and how you can watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Movie Theaters?

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery had its global premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2022, followed by a screening at London Film Festival in October. Now, the movie is getting Netflix's widest theatrical release to date with a "sneak preview run" from November 23 to November 29, 2022, followed by a streaming release in December. So, you can either head to the theaters and make it a Thanksgiving watch or add it to your Christmas watch list. You can visit the film's official website, to see showtimes near you.

Is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Streaming Online?

The murder mystery movie is getting a worldwide streaming release on Netflix, on December 23, 2022. So, if you can’t make it to the theaters in November when it premieres, you can always be a couch detective and solve the mystery with Blanc when the film arrives on streaming during the holidays.

Watch the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Trailer

There are multiple trailers and teaser clips of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The first official trailer was released in September 2022 with a quick look at the plot and characters. A second, exclusive clip was released a month later, in October, with the director’s introduction to the film and a little more detailed look into what you can expect from the sequel. Fortunately, neither of the trailers gives out the actual story (like most movies do these days), which keeps the suspense alive and will make you want to watch it.

For short of spoiling the fun of watching the trailer, we would only say that it’s playful, snappy, and very energetic, detouring from the slow-burn narrative of the first film in the series. Being set in the present day and in an exotic locale, you can also expect a lot of visual delight with the gorgeous and luxurious landscape, a billion-dollar home with a glass dome shaped like an onion (hence the name?) with lavish interiors, topped with quippy dialogues, especially from Craig’s Blanc (as usual). But the highlight of the promos is the intriguing game contraption that hooks the audience right away, as it does to the characters who must solve it to get the actual invite.

If the trailers are any indication of the actual movie (which we are quite sure are), then you are in for a wholesome dose of glamour, party, and rich visuals, balanced with danger, suspense, and unexpected twists and turns. In short, you are in for a lot of excitement.

When Will Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Arrive on Digital or DVD/VOD?

As of now, there is no news on the physical media release of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Typically, DVDs and Blu-rays release in about 3-4 months from the original release date. Though Netflix typically does not typically release its films on physical media, with only a few exceptions being released via The Criterion Collection. So, the same might happen for the Knives Out sequel also, but it also might not happen. You can watch this space for the latest updates.

What is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery About?

To any Agatha Christie fan/s, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is likely to remind you of her Hercule Poirot novels like Cards on the Table, where a wealthy collector invites people to solve his own murder. However, according to Johnson in an interview with Variety, the concept of Glass Onion is inspired by Christie’s Evil Under the Sun, which showcases a “tropical getaway murder mystery”, as well as the 1973 film The Last of Sheila.

Coming back to the film in question, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery follows a tech billionaire, Miles Bron, who invites his old friends and acquaintances for a luxury getaway to his private island home in Greece. But his method of invitation is what makes it so stimulating for his guests. He sends each an intricate puzzle to crack. But that’s not all the fun of this vacation. According to Miles, he will be killed, and his friends have to solve the mystery behind his death. As challenging and bizarre as it seems to the guests, the setting gets more mystifying with the arrival of detective Benoit Blanc, who starts to peel off the fun and games of the party and shows them the real danger that lurks around them. Because, as per the brilliant gentleman sleuth, “when the game ends, the mystery begins”.

With everyone a suspect and no one to be trusted, it is going to be a vacation to remember.

Do You Need to Watch Knives Out Before Watching Glass Onion?

Image via Netflix

The straight answer is no. But it’s a probable yes. Although it’s a sequel to 2019’s Knives Out, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has no connection to the earlier film. The cast, story, character, location, and setting of the sequel are completely new. Even the narrative of the second film in the series feels different from the previous one. The only common element between the two movies, however, is Detective Benoit Blanc who arrives at the scene to solve the crimes, as well as his creator, Rian Johnson. So, technically you can easily skip Knives Out and directly watch Glass Onion as a fresh film.

However, if you want a little peek into Blanc’s investigation methods and his mannerisms of a sleuth, then definitely give the first movie a try. It will also give you an idea of Johnson’s filmmaking genius. And if you end up liking both films, look forward to the next movie in the series, as Johnson has claimed he is more than interested in doing more.