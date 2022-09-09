Are you a master puzzle solver with the skills to match Benoit Blanc? Rian Johnson invites you to take a crack at a series of puzzles for more clues on the mystery behind his highly anticipated sequel film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The official Knives Out Twitter sent out a link to a website to test your mettle against a series of four unique head-scratchers that open up as the film's December 23 release date approaches.

The presentation is exactly that of the puzzle boxes guests were given in the recently released Glass Onion trailer. As the box opens up on the site, the first of the four slots slides open to reveal a classic, befuddling, and annoying slide puzzle. The goal is to rearrange the blocks to create the logo for the film. Without giving away too much, upon solving the puzzle, it reveals a tiny teaser from the film with Daniel Craig. Before going on to the next challenge though, it tells viewers that the next piece unlocks on September 24, meaning this search for mystery is a slow burner.

Given what was shown in the trailer and in the images of the Tweet, we can deduce what to expect in terms of puzzles in the weeks to come. In multiple shots, an abacus is shown in the box as well as another involving a series of sliding pegs. Whatever comes next, it's a fun little way to get the audience's thinking caps on and tease out the mystery that awaits in Johnson's latest film. If anything, this interactive website reinforces how important puzzles are to the overall ethos of the film.

Image via Netflix

Glass Onion marks the return of Blanc (Craig), Johnson's answer to Hercule Poirot, as he's called upon to solve another mystery on the remote private island of tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton). Following a party involving Norton's colorful cast of friends, someone ends up dead with none other than Blanc set to find the culprit. Everyone's a suspect and everyone's in danger as the layers of the mystery are peeled back. Along for this fun, twisty ride alongside Craig and Norton are Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Ethan Hawke, and Dave Bautista.

After a subversive and well-received first run with the Knives Out franchise, Johnson will attempt to subvert everyone's expectations again with Glass Onion on December 23 on Netflix. A premiere is also slated during the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival which ends on September 18. Check out the announcement below to test out your puzzle-cracking expertise, and watch the brand-new trailer as well.