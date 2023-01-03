Netflix has revealed today that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was unsurprisingly the most-viewed English language movie on the streamer last week. However, director Rian Johnson's latest detective story is not alone on the podium, as the original Knives Out is currently holding firm at third position.

Released in 2019’s, Knives Out took the world by surprise by taking the whodunnit formula and turning it upside down. With a star-studded cast including Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Toni Collette, the movie was an absolute success, which, of course, began a bidding war for any sequel Johnson wished to make. Netflix won the battle after signing a $469 million deal with Johnson, granting the streaming platform exclusive distribution rights over his hit detective franchise. That sounds like a huge investment, but it’s worth remembering Knives Out grossed $311 million worldwide against a $40 million budget while also being nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Netflix’s investment proved to be worth it, as Glass Onion is not only the number one movie on the streamer for the past ten days, but it’s currently the streamer’s third most-watched movie ever. With 127.25M hours viewed, Glass Onion is just behind Red Notice with 364.02 million hours and Don’t Look Up with 359.79 million hours. However, since Glass Onion has only been available for ten days, there’s still a chance Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) will become king at Netflix.

Thanks to the Glass Onion buzz, many subscribers are also watching and re-watching the franchise's first movie. Knives Out clocked in 16.76 million hours this week, an impressive feat that proves how Johnson crafted a unique franchise that’s still making a splash almost four years after its release.

What’s Glass Onion About?

Set in Greece, Glass Onion follows Benoit Blanc as he gets invited to a murder mystery party that turns out to be more deadly than intended. The movie stars Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., and Kate Hudson as a group of rich friends that reunite in the titular mansion, an incredible construction of glass and metal standing tall on a private island.

Knives Out and Glass Onion are available right now on Netflix. Check out Collider's interview with director Rian Johnson and synopsis below.