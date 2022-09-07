The first teaser of Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to debut tomorrow, the movie’s official Twitter handle revealed. The announcement comes with a fitting caption “Nothing is ever as it seems,” along with a video of a sliding puzzle moving to reveal the title of the movie.

The sequel to 2019s Knives Out will see Daniel Craig return as the internationally renowned private detective Benoit Blanc with an entirely new cast and setting that will take fans on a trip to Greece, where the new unsolvable crime occurs. While the original movie cast talents like Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Toni Collette, the new feature will see powerhouse performers like Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., and Kate Hudson.

While we don’t know much about the plot details fans are certainly in for an Agatha Christie-esque murder mystery. Norton is playing a tech disruptor Miles Bron who invites his dear ones on a trip to Greece. Hahn is playing a Connecticut governor Claire Debella, while Hudson is a fashionista named Birdie Jay and Jessica Henwick is set to play her assistant Peg. Bautista will play Duke Cody, a YouTube star, and Madelyn Cline plays his girlfriend-assistant, Whiskey. Odom Jr. is scientist Lionel Toussaint and Monáe is a tech entrepreneur. With this impressive lineup, Blanc is certainly on a ride to find the killer and so are fans.

The original movie was a commercial success as well as a massive hit among fans and critics alike and garnered Johnson a nomination for Best Original Screenplay at the 92nd Academy Awards. Which now makes the sequel highly anticipated and led the filmmaker to a three-part deal with Netflix. Knives Out 3 hasn’t begun production, but Johnson has the script already penned.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to make its world premiere during the upcoming Toronto Film Festival. The film will hit theaters and stream globally on Netflix on December 23. Meanwhile, check out the synopsis and teaser below: