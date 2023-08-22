The Big Picture Rian Johnson has released the scripts for Glass Onion and the pilot episode of Poker Face, allowing audiences to see the thought process behind his stories.

In Glass Onion, detective Benoit Blanc solves a new mystery with Andi Brand, encountering problems and killings on a private island.

Poker Face is a TV series following Charlie Cale, a woman on the run who can immediately tell when someone is lying and uses this skill to investigate unsolved crimes.

Rian Johson has once again shared the scripts for some of the stories he has been working on for the last few years. The filmmaker is known for publishing his screenplays online sometime after any given project of his is released, giving audiences an opportunity to take a look at the thought process behind the stories they watch on the screen. This time, the director put the scripts for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and the pilot episode of Poker Face out into the world, as these are the productions he was directly involved with during the latest stage of his career.

In Glass Onion, it's been some time since Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) solved the mystery behind Harlan Thrombey's (Christopher Plummet) death, and after COVID has forced the detective into an unwanted break from mystery solving, he jumps at the chance to solve a new puzzle. Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe) shows up at his door, trying to hire the detective in order to decipher an incident that happened with Miles Bron's (Edward Norton) company a few years back. When they are both taken to the wealthy businessman's private island, problems begin to arise, as someone begins murdering guests one by one.

On the other hand, Poker Face is a very different kind of story, and the fact that it was released as a television series allowed Johnson to pace it differently than he would've if the project was conceived as a movie. While Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) doesn't have any supernatural powers, she does have the ability to know when someone is lying immediately. After going on the run when her bullshit detector gets her into hot water with a powerful crime boss, she decides to use this skill to find out what the truth is behind unsolved crimes across the country.

Image via Peacock

What's Next for Rian Johnson?

While the director hasn't confirmed which project he'll work on next, he has been previously announced to be attached to several upcoming movies and television series. Ever since Knives Out debuted in 2019, the filmmaker has been very interested in turning the misfortunes of Benoit Blanc into an ongoing film series. While nothing has been said about the third movie, Johnson's massive contract with Netflix does include the development of a third installment. And after traveling to a galaxy far, far away in The Last Jedi, the director was set to helm a new Star Wars trilogy for Lucasfilm, but the project has fallen to the wayside in the wake of the three new films from James Mangold, Dave Filoni, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

You can check out Rian Johnson's original post below, and you can read the script for Glass Onion and the Poker Face Pilot script on his website.