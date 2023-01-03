Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery contains many holes within its mysterious donuts, and its donut holes have holes of their own. In this freshly baked Benoit Blanc adventure, the audience is treated to a mid-film twist, similar to that of its predecessor, Knives Out.

In the original film, the audience is shown the true killer from before even the mid-point of the movie, leading them down another path entirely before turning it back on the original killing - which turned out not to be a murder at all. In the sunny, tropical sequel, director Rian Johnson opted for another mid-movie reveal - this time a twist, surrounding the character of Andi, played by Janelle Monáe.

Andi, who had been betrayed by Edward Norton's Miles Bron in a ruthless business deal, surprises the characters by joining them on vacation soon after the bitter court case, but there's more than meets the eye. The reveal tells us that Andi had already been killed earlier by Miles, with her identical twin sister Helen taking her place in order to identify the true killer.

Speaking with The Wrap, Johnson admitted his apprehension at following through with what he described as a "horrible trope" of involving a secret twin, before ultimately deciding it was the best way forward.

I guess the primary thing was, it can't just be seeing it from a different angle. It has to be enough of a basic perspective shift that there's a new tension that's introduced in the repeat of all the different scenes. This is what led to the idea of twins. By the process, I was dragged kicking and screaming to identical twins. I didn't want to do it, it seemed like a horrible trope. [I thought] 'Will the audience ever forgive me for this? I think we get away with it because it’s not like a reveal at the end – it’s a complication in the middle that leads to a deepening of the stakes and the story.

It was revealed earlier today that both Glass Onion and Knives Out had taken over Netflix's Top 10 chart, with the former being the most-viewed English language movie on the streamer last week. Currently the streamer’s third most-watched movie ever with 127.25M hours viewed, Glass Onion is just behind Red Notice with 364.02 million hours and Don’t Look Up with 359.79 million hours - and it's only been out for 10 days. Chances are, Benoit Blanc is going to be number 1 very soon in the future.

