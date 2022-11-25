Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is finally in theaters and with it comes the push for everyone to see the movie while they can. Bringing us back into the world of Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc, the sequel takes us on an adventure with Miles Bron (Edward Norton) as he plans a murder mystery party for his friends where they have to solve his death. However, thanks to so many conflicts within their friend group, what was meant to be a fun party swiftly turns into an actual murder mystery.

As is somewhat typical with Johnson, he is sharing pictures that he took on set to celebrate the film's theatrical release. He did this after the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi which gave me some of my favorite pictures of Carrie Fisher, and now he has continued the tradition with these behind-the-scenes looks. The new images offer a beautiful look into filming and how everyone seemed to get along with each other.

The first picture is one of Craig in costume sitting on the beach, the second image appears to be Madelyn Cline in a swimming pool smiling back at Johnson and crew, and the newest features the entire cast by the pool with a note from Johnson about how this weekend is the only weekend you can see Glass Onion in theaters.

Image via Netflix

A thrilling sequel to the first feature Knives Out, Glass Onion is a return for Johnson to his whodunnit series and one that really shows just how much he has changed the genre for the better. With each new exciting cast, Johnson brings us into an Agatha Christie-esque world through the modern lens, which makes for an excellent holiday theater-going experience.

Glass Onion is in theaters now for a limited time, so get your tickets while you can. Make sure you get to see the adventure completely unspoiled because it is one that you will want to try and solve on your own. Check out the set photos and Johnson's tweet down below.

