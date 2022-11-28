There's nothing mysterious about the success of Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The film, a highly anticipated sequel to Johnson's incredibly successful Knives Out, continued detective Benoit Blanc's adventures with all the charm of the original. And now you can own the film's soundtrack for yourself, as it has just been released alongside the film's limited theatrical run.

Glass Onion features a musical score from Nathan Johnson, cousin and frequent collaborator of Rian Johnson. The cousins originally started shooting films together thirty years ago in Denver, Colorado. Before the Knives Out films, however, the pair worked together on such films as Brick, Looper, and The Brothers Bloom. Nathan Johnson also scored Guillermo del Toro’s 2021 Oscar-nominated film, Nightmare Alley.

Nathan Johnson's unique musical style uniquely captures Daniel Craig’s debonair and southern-fried detective, Benoit Blanc. The film and score are inspired by murder mysteries of a bygone era but with a twist of the modern, that defines so much of the Knives Out film series. His work on the new sequel expands on and inverts the original film.

Image via Netflix

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery furthers Benoit Blanc's adventures in detective work with a twist of COVID-19 and some playful prodding at the growing hero worship of the billionaire playboy genius. The film centers on a weekend getaway game of Clue gone wrong and features a star-studded cast including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, and Leslie Odom Jr., among others. The film also includes a cameo from the recently deceased Angela Lansbury, who is herself an icon of the murder mystery genre after starring in the beloved series Murder, She Wrote.

The special one-week-only theatrical sneak preview of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery ends tomorrow. The film will then premiere on Netflix on December 23. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was written, produced, and directed by Rian Johnson. Ram Bergman also serves as producer of the film. The film is executive produced by Tom Karnowski.

And though Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery's time in theaters is coming to an end, you will be able to catch the film on Netflix next month. Maybe you'll even be able to catch a few missed clues and cameos. Until then, you can watch the trailer for the film below.