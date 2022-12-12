For those of you who want to peel back the layers of the Glass Onion soundtrack, Mondo, in partnership with Netflix and Cut Narrative Records, will have a vinyl release for Rian Johnson's whodunit murder mystery coming soon. The vinyl, featuring the musical soundtrack and score of Nathan Johnson (who also worked on the soundtrack for Knives Out), is inspired by murder mysteries of the past while reflecting the quirky world the character of Benoit Blanc inhabits.

It includes a carefully constructed package that pays tribute to the film's mystery and the soundtrack pressed on 2x 140 Gram Crystal Clear vinyl (a lightweight vinyl pressing). It is housed in a die-cut jacket with an acrylic o-card and multiple inserts; in other words, Mondo went above and beyond to ensure this vinyl release is one fans of the movie and Johnson's work will appreciate.

Nathan Johnson also appreciates his soundtrack released on vinyl, "but more specifically, I'm over the moon to be able to join forces again with the wonderful folks at Mondo. Everything they do is one-of-a-kind." Mo Shafeek, who constructed the Glass Onion vinyl package along with Jay Shaw, says this vinyl release stands up and next to Johnson's other vinyl soundtracks in the Mondo catalog. In a time when everything is released on digital media, retro physical media like vinyl is making a niche comeback in several forms, and still holding strong in several forms, such as DVD and Blu-ray. With that in mind, we look forward to hearing if Glass Onion will get a DVD or Blu-ray release.

Image via Mondo

Glass Onion sees the return of Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc, who gets an invitation to Greece and to what everyone thinks will be a murder mystery party. Instead, the murder mystery party turns out to be all-too-real, and Blanc finds himself in the middle of solving yet another heinous crime. Craig stars alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

The Glass Onion soundtrack on vinyl will be $50 and available for pre-order on December 14 at 12pm Central Time at MondoShop.com. If you didn't get the chance to see Glass Onion in theaters, it will be on Netflix on December 23. Peel back a layer of the movie by watching the trailer below: