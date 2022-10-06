In an unprecedented deal AMC, Regal, and Cinemark, the three big exhibitors are on board to release Netflix’s Rian Johnson-helmed Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Thanksgiving, the director revealed on Twitter.

Per the director, the release is billed as a “sneak preview run” as Knives Out 2 will play for one week, between November 23-29 before it hits the streamer on December 23. Essentially a 30-day window between the theatrical and streaming release even though the theaters won’t have it for all 30 days. The movie will be released in theaters in 600 theaters domestically in the U.S., and also in markets like Canada, the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Spain, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. It remains to be seen whether Netflix will report the box office figures for Glass Onion or not.

Netflix is getting a notable theatrical launch in big cinemas for the Knives Out sequel after it garnered amazing response and award-season chatter following its TIFF premiere. Further, the movie currently stands at 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. The original Knives Out movie garnered much appreciation as well as an Oscar nomination for Johnson which makes the sequel even more appealing for the theatrical run. Lionsgate also originally released the first Knives Out over Thanksgiving 2019 where it posted a 5-day opening of $41.4M and legged out to a $165.3M domestic gross. Speaking of the release Johnson said in a statement,

“I’m over the moon that Netflix has worked with AMC, Regal, and Cinemark to get Glass Onion in theaters for this one of a kind sneak preview. These movies are made to thrill audiences, and I can’t wait to feel the energy of the crowd as they experience GLASS ONION. Between this and the release on Netflix in December, I'm excited that audiences around the world will be able to enjoy the film!"

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Glass Onion' Clip Shows Daniel Craig Trailing a Millionaire Murder Mystery Party

In Glass Onion Daniel Craig returns as the renowned private detective Benoit Blanc with an entirely new cast and setting that will take fans on a trip to Greece. The whodunit has already got fans excited with its mysteries. Along with Craig, the new ensemble includes powerhouse performers like Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., and Kate Hudson.

Glass Onion hits theaters on November 24 and tickets go on sale on October 10. You can check out the trailer and synopsis below: