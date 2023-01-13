A mystery can be all-consuming. It can give those who try to solve it a sense of purpose that can make it nearly impossible to focus on anything else if not solved. In Glass Onion, we see our favorite protagonist, Benoit Blanc (played brilliantly by Daniel Craig), go into a funk because he has no mystery to solve. In real life, mysteries can be hard to come by if you aren't a detective or a private eye, but that hasn't stopped the public from creating mystery mountains out of molehills.

The title Glass Onion is extremely clever when considering the history of the song "Glass Onion," by the Beatles. But, what's so ironic is that the history of the song apparently played no part in director Rian Johnson's decision to call the second installment in the Knives Out series "Glass Onion," at all, even though it's a glaringly appropriate title. Glass Onion does a great job of subverting the detective genre by making the mystery so simple and obvious that it necessitates a title like Glass Onion, which, if the history is considered, truly creates no mystery whatsoever. That sounds confusing, but don't overthink it.

What Is a "Glass Onion"?

In the film, "Glass Onion" serves as the name of the bar where the main characters (and frenemies) of the film, Miles Bron (Edward Norton), Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe), Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn), Lionel Toussaint (Leslie Odom Jr.), Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson), and Duke Cody (Dave Bautista) meet. Years later, Miles chooses to add an onion-like transparent glass dome to his home in honor of the bar, where he became acquainted with the "disruptors" that aided in building his wildly successful business (and vice versa). Miles sets up an elaborate murder mystery party for his friends to solve, to which Benoit Blanc was also invited, unbeknownst to Miles. Bron is disheartened when mystery pro Blanc figures it out within minutes. However, Benoit Blanc is there to solve another, real-world mystery that he nearly couldn't solve because it was such an obvious answer.

Was 'Glass Onion' Inspired by The Beatles?

According to his interview with Netflix TUDUM, the title Glass Onion was only chosen as so because Johnson wanted a title with "glass" in it to pay homage to the fact that the answer to the mystery was "all in plain sight from the very start." It was obvious and transparent - like glass. The term "Glass Onion" for the Beatles, meant something very similar. "Glass Onion" was the name of a song released in 1968 on The Beatles' legendary self-titled album, now more popularly called The White Album. At the time, there was a series of conspiracy theories that arose surrounding the Beatles' songs and their history as a band. In a 1970 interview with Rolling Stone, Lennon was quoted saying of "Glass Onion" that he was "having a laugh because there’d been so much gobbledegook about Pepper, play it backwards and you stand on your head and all that," with regard to the over analyzation of music.

Beatlemania led to numerous conspiracy theories that are legendary in the modern day as they have gained a sort of antiquity, but at the time, they were entirely consuming. One such conspiracy, which Lennon made reference to in the Rolling Stone interview, is that of the Paul is Dead theory. The Paul is Dead conspiracy theorizes that Paul McCartney died in 1966 in a car accident and that their 1967 album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band was full of clues to Paul's death. Some of these clues included the line "He blew his mind out in a car," in "A Day In Life," which was thought to have been an admission of McCartney's death, and the postulation that if you placed a mirror in just the right position on the Sgt. Pepper's album cover, it would read "1 ONE 1 X HE DIE 1 ONE 1." There was even a theory that the name "Billy Shears," mentioned in "With a Little Help from My Friends" is the name of the replacement "Paul." From there, there were several other theories that spawned surrounding the band's songs and album art in later albums like Abbey Road and Let it Be.

Lennon, realizing The Beatles' fans were over-analyzing every little thing the band did, decided to have fun with it and by 1968, released the song "Glass Onion," and several others intended to bewilder fans. Furthermore, "Glass Onion" was a British colloquialism of the era, making reference to a monocle as if to symbolize the detective-like prowess of their fans. In other words, much like the film Glass Onion, the mystery was never really that deep. In The Beatles' case, there was never a mystery at all because Paul McCartney is still very much alive.

Johnson's Other Music References

The music titles don't end with The Beatles, though. Knives Out was named after a Radiohead song as well. Johnson has stated that this film title also had nothing to do with the song, but “that phrase, that turn of phrase has always stuck in my head. And it just seemed like a great title for a murder mystery." Turns out, Johnson is just a big fan of Radiohead. The fact that there is no intentional connection to either title almost makes Glass Onion more appealing. Johnson, accidentally, did exactly what Lennon did on purpose, twice. He created a bridge for two entities that truly have no commonality at all, aside from the obvious, leaving us all to speculate the meaning of it all. What is cool to note though, is that the song "Knives Out" by Radiohead does not play in the film Knives Out, because Johnson "doubted [they] could afford that,” but the song "Glass Onion" makes an appearance during the closing credits of the film.

Even if the only mystery to solve is the obvious, maybe the best part of a mystery isn't actually finding out the answer but the process a mystery-solver goes through to find the answer. Maybe Johnson's message is all about the fun of finding the answer, rather than the answer itself.