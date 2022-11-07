Netflix is slowly peeling back the layers on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The streamer released the new, full trailer for the highly anticipated, Benoit Blanc-led film that's billed as the deepest look yet into this puzzle box of a sequel from Rian Johnson. The launch of the full teaser comes as the film is only two weeks away from its theatrical release.

Set in Greece this time around, Glass Onion will see Blanc (Daniel Craig) head out to the private island of billionaire tech genius Miles Bron (Edward Norton) where murder is afoot. Previous footage has introduced fans to the colorful cast of suspects and potential victims as they solved their puzzle boxes, claimed their invitations, and made their way to a mixer in paradise full of more head-scratchers to solve. Upon arriving, however, they realize it is no mere game when a death occurs on the island, putting detective Blanc on the case.

In an interview with Netflix's TUDUM, Johnson spoke about the upcoming mystery, saying:

"The mystery is not going to be what keeps the audience in their seats. Remember first and foremost that you're making a movie and that it has to dramatically work before it intellectually works as a puzzle. That's actually still the hard part - creating a good story that feels unique and feels exciting and emotionally feels satisfying at the end."

Image via Netflix

Wrapped up in Johnson's latest mystery is a cast to die for with Craig and Norton joined by Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. The film will also mark the final appearances of Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim and Murder, She Wrote star Angela Landsbury on the silver screen, both of who tragically passed away within the last year. In addition to writing and directing, Johnson will also be joined by his longtime production partner Ram Bergman. This is just the first of two new Knives Out mysteries under the creator's $450 million deal with Netflix.

Netflix is Setting Up For a Massive Success With Glass Onion

By all accounts, Glass Onion is shaping up to be one of Netflix's biggest films ever. The film has received near-universal praise since debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year, with especially high marks coming from Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Ross Bonaime. Bonaime, in his review for the site, gave the film an A, praising the film for further upending the traditional mystery tropes and having fun with its immensely talented cast. The premiere in theaters is also a rarity for Netflix. Appearing across the U.S. for one week from November 23 through 29, the film will become the streamer's first to appear in all three major U.S. theater chains - Cinemark, Regal, and AMC.

Glass Onion will unravel its secrets just in time for the Holidays on December 23. Tickets are available now for the sneak peek viewing. Check out the full trailer below.