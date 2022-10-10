Director Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated feature Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will hit theatres before its Netflix streaming debut in December. To mark the occasion of tickets going on sale, the celebrated director releaseda new clip on Twitter. The brief clip gives us a glimpse of all the possible suspects in the whodunit mystery.

In the clip's voiceover, Edward Norton who plays Miles Bron, a tech billionaire who has invited his friends to an island in Greece can be heard saying, “Now the real fun starts, because tonight my murder will be committed.” Followed by Daniel Craig’s beloved private detective Benoit Blanc quipping, “this is truly delightful.” Johnson’s take on the Knives Out sequel is getting fans excited with each promotional material deepening the murder mystery.

Glass Onion will see Detective Blanc, peeling back the layers of the new murder mystery. While he previously dealt with Thrombey family, the new feature brings in a new scenario along with new cast members. Kate Hudson will play Birdie Jay, a fashion designer; Leslie Odom Jr. plays Lionel Toussaint, a scientist; Norton as Miles Bron; along with Dave Bautista as Duke Cody, a YouTube celeb; Madelyn Cline plays the girlfriend and assistant of Duke, Whiskey; Janelle Monae as tech entrepreneur Cassandra ‘Birdie’ Brand; Jessica Henwick as Peg the assistant of Birdie; and Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella, the governor from Connecticut.

Image via Netflix

The box office and award circuit success of the original movie has given much leverage to the sequel. In an unprecedented move, the three big exhibitors AMC, Regal, and Cinemark, are on board to release the movie in a weeklong window during Thanksgiving. The movie will be released for a week in 600 theaters domestically in the U.S., and also in territories like Canada, the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Spain, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. Lionsgate, which previously released the original movie, Knives Out, during the same time of the year in 2019, accumulated a 5-day opening of $41.4M and a $165.3M domestic gross. With the festive season already kicking off, fans would certainly turn up to watch the sequel with their families and friends, making it a ‘win-win’ situation for everyone involved.

Glass Onion made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival garnering much acclaim as well as award chatter. The movie hits theaters on November 23, you can book the tickets here and check out the new clip below: