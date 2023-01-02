Netflix entered the New Year on fire thanks to the success of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The second of Rian Johnson's planned trilogy of Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) films took the witty, goofy detective to Greece and the private island of Miles Bron (Edward Norton) with a star-studded ensemble playing the billionaire's eccentric and colorful colleagues who are all involved in a new murder mystery. With the cast such a high point for the film with their excellent chemistry together, Netflix released a new video on Twitter featuring most of the team, along with Johnson, answering fan questions about the film and the future of the Knives Out franchise.

Craig kicks things off by reading a fun question about if the Knives Out films will continue featuring horrible people in stunning locations. Both aspects have been a staple of the films so far. Between the Thrombey family of the original film and the out-of-touch "disruptors" surrounding Bron, these films aren't known for showcasing the kindest individuals, contrasting with the idyllic locations they're featured in. While Johnson admits that's been the films' modus operandi, he doesn't give away the future unless we really are getting that Benoit Blanc meets the Muppets film. Johnson is then asked perhaps the most-asked question about the film, "What is a Glass Onion?" and he answers in the simplest way - "It's an onion made out of glass."

The video closes out by asking about the best sweater in Glass Onion, a callback to the comfy outfit of Chris Evans in the original. No sweaters were present on Miles' island, but the costumes were still something to marvel at. From Birdie Jay's (Kate Hudson) swimsuit to Andi Brand's (Janelle Monáe) elegant all-white suit, the outfits all expressed the influence and personal style of its characters. Most of the team highlighted Blanc's striped swimwear while Craig himself mentioned Duke Cody's (Dave Bautista) "budgie smugglers" as a favorite.

Glass Onion Gave Netflix Some Momentum Heading Into 2023

All the work put in between the costumes, the luxurious setting, and the brilliant ensemble that also featured Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, and Jessica Henwick has paid off for Johnson and Netflix. The film has received rave reviews across the board, including one from Collider's own Ross Bonaime who praised the fun cast and subversion of expectations by Johnson even in the context of the first film.

Johnson will now go to work on the third film of his whodunit trilogy, though it's not expected for some time. In a recent interview with Collider, he said he was only just starting to come up with ideas for a followup, though he's committed to making something that both subverts the original Knives Out and Glass Onion. He's previously stated he'll properly start the writing process following the New Year.

Glass Onion is streaming now on Netflix. Check out the full video below.