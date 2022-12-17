Popular hard seltzer brand White Claw has teamed up with Netflix to promote the upcoming murder mystery Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. In celebration of the release, Netflix and White Claw collaborated and created a limited-edition murder-mystery game called “Crack the CLAW’. The release of the game is an advertising campaign, but it is also a collector’s item that comes with official rules, a moderator script, and ten double-sided coasters that assign individual player roles. You can play a moderator, a doctor, a detective, an unsuspecting vacationer, or a murderer. It is an old-school style “whodunit” card game, similar to Clue or Mafia, where players try to uncover a murderer in their midst. And of course, it is meant to be enjoyed with a White Claw, or two.

The game is reportedly inspired by the Glass Onion cast. During filming, director Rian Johnson played the party game “mafia” with his cast in between takes in order to help them get into character. White Claw chief marketing officer John Shea announced the game in a statement, which says:

“We are always looking at how we can create value for our consumers. White Claw and Netflix are both cultural powerhouses, and we’re excited to partner together this holiday season. “Crack the Claw” lends itself to gatherings of friends and family, so I can’t wait to play it with a White claw in hand over the holidays.”

But wait, there’s more! White Claw will also give fans a chance to win a game over social media. Over the span of 24 hours, fans can enter a contest to win a “Crack the CLAW” game by correctly answering seven riddles that will be posted to White Claw’s Twitter and Instagram. If they succeed, they will unlock a seven-letter passcode that will unlock the website, which will give them a promo code to win a game. There are a total of 100 games available in the contest, and only fans aged 21 years of age or over can enter the contest, as age will be verified at checkout.

Image via Netflix

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is written by Rian Johnson and co-produced by Johnson and Ram Bergman. Daniel Craig is reprising his role as master detective Benoit Blanc, and he stars alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will drop on Netflix on December 23. Checkout the official trailer below: