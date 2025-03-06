The official lineup for Glastonbury 2025 has been announced. The iconic British music festival takes place every year in June, and this year promises a great lineup. Headliners include artists like The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo, Alanis Morissette, Charli XCX and Doechii. Other confirmed acts include Djo, Gracie Abrams, Japanese Breakfast, and St. Vincent. While tickets for the festival are already sold out (having sold out in just 35 minutes without confirmed acts), those hoping to attend the festival can be on the lookout for a ticket resale, which should be happening in the spring.

Charli XCX and Olivia Rodrigo Continue Their Whirlwind of a Year With a Stop At Glastonbury

Charli XCX and Olivia Rodrigo, two of this year’s headliners, are no strangers to Glastonbury. Both artists performed at the 2022 festival, in promotion of their albums, “Crash” and “Sour,” respectively. Since then, both singers have celebrated the release of new albums and embarked on corresponding sold-out tours all over the world. Charli XCX, who just took home almost every major award at this year’s Brit Awards, is also slated to make major festival appearances around the globe, including Pa’L Notre 2025 in Monterrey, Mexico, Lido Festival in London, and Coachella in the United States.

This Year’s Lineup Includes Festival Debuts

While this year’s lineup is stacked with a number of Glastonbury veterans, it also notably features a handful of exciting debuts. Djo, the musical moniker of multi-hyphenate artist Joe Keery, will be making his Glastonbury debut at this year’s festival, having just wrapped up his stop at Australia’s Laneway Festival. Pop sensation Gracie Abrams is also due to perform a set on the opening night of the festival, which comes neatly situated amidst her current tour in promotion for her album, “The Secret of Us.” Billboard’s Producer of the Year, Pinkpanthress, is also slated to make her debut this year after canceling her 2023 appearance.

While the lineup announced today is extensive, the festival has said that it is not complete, and has teased an announcement of even more acts. Fans have been speculating the additional acts for months, with some believing one of them may be Sabrina Carpenter.

Although this year’s Glastonbury will be the last before the iconic festival takes a brief hiatus next year, this year’s lineup is sure to be a great note to end on, with some of music’s biggest names in attendance.

