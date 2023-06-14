So, here's what you missed on Glee. The show has been over for seven years, but it's still very present in pop culture, mainly because of how popular many of its former actors are. For example, Alex Newell just won a Tony; Dianna Agron had a movie out last month; and Lea Michele is killing it on the Broadway stage as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.

Glee is still quite popular, thanks to its memorable musical numbers, messy storylines, and unforgettable characters, many of which have become pop culture icons. From larger-than-life divas to sassy cheerleaders and coaches from hell, these characters made Glee into the pop culture phenomenon it still is. And that's what you missed on Glee!

10 Burt Hummel

Glee had a lot of parental figures, but none were better than Burt Hummel. The underrated Mike O'Malley played Burt, Kurt's supportive father who eventually marries Finn's mother. Burt and Kurt's relationship goes through many ups and downs, but Burt never allows anyone to put into question his love for his son.

Kurt's coming-out journey is remarkable because of how crucial Burt is. Although he struggles to understand his son, Burt's support for Kurt never falters. It's a lovely portrayal of a father's role in his child's coming-out journey that is seldom seen on television, and O'Malley did beautifully bringing that story to life.

9 Quinn Fabray

Poor Quinn Fabray. If there's a character that is a victim of the Glee writers (and one who deserves the top spot in any Glee reboot), it's Quinn. Introduced as the head cheerleader at McKinley High, Quinn becomes pregnant and struggles to reconcile her new place at the bottom of the high school food chain.

Quinn is one of the show's most complicated figures. Future storylines tried everything with her, turning her into a liar, a cheater, and even a potential home-wrecker. It is a true testament to Dianna Agron's talents that Quinn never became unlikable, despite the writers' best efforts. Quinn never fully lived up to her potential but remained a fan-favorite character until the end.

8 Wade "Unique Adams"

Recent Tony winner Alex Newell competed on the first season of the short-lived spin-off The Glee Project, tying for second place and receiving a three-episode arc on season 3 of Glee. Their character was so popular that they returned in season 4 as part of the new cast of McKinley students, becoming a series regular in season 5.

Wade "Unique" Adams is among Glee's most memorable characters. A brave and bold diva with a tremendous set of pipes, Unique is the best of the season 4 newbies by a wide and considerable margin. Newell doesn't just play a copy of Mercedes or Kurt but rather adopts a, well, unique approach with Wade, displaying the character's strengths and insecurities and creating one of the show's most brilliant figures.

7 Sheldon Beiste

Coach Beiste arrived in season 2 and quickly became one of the show's best characters. Sensitive and supportive of her friends and the students, coach Beiste becomes quick friends with Will, and even Sue mellows down and becomes close friends with him.

Season 6 sees the characters coming out as trans and transitioning. The storyline isn't particularly well-handled, but Dot Marie Jones does brilliantly, conveying Beiste's emotions of release and joy at finally being who he has always been. Coach Beiste is one of Glee's most interesting characters, even if the show had him endure far more pain than was necessary.

6 Brittany S. Pearce

Brittany S. Pearce was a character that was only supposed to appear in a few episodes. However, Heather Morris was such a scene stealer, and her dance moves were so incredible that she became a series regular starting in season 2.

Thanks to her unforgettable one-liners, propelled by Morris' incredible comedic talent, Brittany became a fan favorite. Her relationship with Santana made her even more beloved among the fans and acclaimed by critics, cementing her place as one of the show's best and most hilarious characters.

5 Mercedes Jones

Olivier Award winner Amber Riley played Mercedes Jones in Glee. One of the New Directions' original members, Mercedes was arguably the club's most vocally proficient star and a true diva who wasn't afraid to raise her voice and let others know her worth.

Mercedes' character often suffered because the writers didn't know what to do with her. However, Riley's portrayal kept Mercedes from sinking into the lows other characters descended into. Mercedes remained inspiring and compelling, cementing her place as one of Glee's best characters.

4 Kurt Hummel

Ask any Glee fan who the greatest diva in the show was, and they'll all probably have the same answer: Kurt Hummel. The brilliant Chris Colfer played Kurt throughout the show's six seasons, one of the only cast members to remain a regular throughout.

Kurt was funny, endearing, sympathetic, and instantly iconic. His fashion sense was bold, his voice unique, and his larger-than-life personality dominated any room he was in. Glee had many great queer characters played by queer people, but Kurt was the show's first figure to represent the LGBTQ+ community truly and earnestly. He was an influential character in the early 2010s and one of the show's best-developed and most talented characters.

3 Rachel Berry

Most fans either love or hate Lea Michele's Rachel Berry; there is no middle ground. However, even her harshest detractors can't deny her overwhelming talent. Rachel is Glee's de facto protagonist, the main focus for much of the show's duration, and the self-declared "star" of the New Directions.

Rachel can be too much. She is stubborn, selfish, capricious, often annoying, and ridiculously confident. However, she has the talent to justify her bratty behavior, at least during her early high school years. Whether she is the show's most talented vocalist is debatable, but Rachel is among the most interesting and complex characters in the otherwise basic Glee. Profoundly self-assured on stage yet insecure and vulnerable outside of it, Rachel is a modern-day Tracy Flick and the ultimate theater kid everyone loves to hate.

2 Sue Sylvester

Television had several great villains in the 2000s, but few are as memorable, quotable, or hilarious as Sue Sylvester. Played with wicked gusto by the one and only Jane Lynch, Sue is the coach of the Cheerios, McKinley High's cheerleading squad, obsessed with destroying the Glee Club and her nemesis, Will Schuester.

Sue is a farcical monster with no limits. Loud, rude, egotistical, and unafraid to speak her mind, Sue is as funny as she is absurd, a brilliant creation of hubris and outright ridiculousness that could only come out of the mind of the creators of Glee and Nip/Tuck. Lynch enjoys every second of dastardly humor she gets, playing Sue like a larger-than-life coach from hell and delivering long, winding, increasingly wild insults that rank among some of the best dialogs in modern television.

1 Santana Lopez

Glee juggled a massive cast, meaning not all characters received the same focus. However, it's a testament to the late Naya Rivera's talent that she stole every scene she was in, slowly becoming one of the show's funniest and most layered characters despite starting as a supporting presence.

It's not an overstatement to say Santana Lopez was the best character in Glee. Although she could easily pass for a typical mean girl, Rivera found interesting ways to keep Santana grounded; even at her meanest, Santana remained fun and compelling, dominating the halls of McKinley High with confident and enviable ease. Her coming-out journey is among Glee's best storylines and perhaps its greatest legacy, especially at a time when lesbian POC characters were uncommon. Santana is a unique character and one of the main reasons for Glee's overwhelming success.

