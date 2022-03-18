Think about some of your favorite celebs. Whether you picture an established singer-songwriter like Demi Lovato or family-friendly tv icon like John Stamos, Glee gave these big names an opportunity to showcase their powerhouse vocals and killer moves. Audiences already felt like belting out with the New Directions, but having some of Hollywood’s finest pop in every once in a while was a treasure too.

Some of them stuck for more than a single appearance, while others had an unfairly quick turnaround. All in all, the following guest stars’ short-lived roles were so memorable that they will be cherished forever within the Gleek fandom.

1. Gwyneth Paltrow

Starting off with Goop-boss herself, Gwyneth Paltrow is easily one of the standout temporary additions to the cast. Arriving in Season 2 as the coolest substitute teacher that high school students could ever hope for, Paltrow’s character Holly Holiday was fun, edgy, and surprisingly the perfect confidant. With her non-traditional way of connecting to students and other teachers, Holiday even got Santana (Naya Rivera) to let down her cold-hearted persona and reveal all the anguish she was keeping to herself. In the same way that she glided through the buttery floor and amazed the New Directions with her version of “Forget You”, Paltrow's character also charmed audiences to the point that she eventually came back in Season 5 for the show's 100th episode celebration.

2. John Stamos

Even Wemma (Will/Emma) shippers lowered their guard when Carl (John Stamos) stepped in. Introduced as the attractive dentist and Emma’s (Jayma Mays) romantic interest in Season 2, Carl appeared in three episodes, including the show's Britney tribute and its take on Rocky Horror. He only had one chance to perform a solo number, but he made it count! Stamos’ character had everyone dancing to “What Happened to Saturday Night?” during his audition to play Eddie in the school musical. Although he didn’t stick around for long, Carl really helped Emma to overcome some of her OCD stressors and to get out of her shell. At the end of the day, she needed to be with Carl to figure out that Will (Matthew Morrison) was her endgame.

3. Ricky Martin

Will Schuester may have been the ideal teacher for the Glee Club, but he was far from being a good option for his full-time Spanish instructor position at McKinley. Clearly having little knowledge over the language, it took Latin superstar Ricky Martin to show him the ropes. From a “muy caliente” performance of “Sexy and I Know It” to an equally staggering duet with Santana on "La Isla Bonita," Martin’s character David Martinez showed that learning Spanish could be even better when adding some melodies to the mix.

4. Demi Lovato

Anyone who grew up during Disney Channel’s glory days knows that Demi Lovato is a performer by nature. Years outside an acting role, guest starring on Glee for a few scenes was a great way for the pop star to experiment with this talent again without a multi-season tv contract. Joining Season 5 as Santana’s girlfriend Dani, Lovato didn’t sing much in the show, but it was nice to see a familiar face in a cute “Here Comes the Sun” duet. It brought somewhat of a nostalgic vibe for fans who lived out the Camp Rock phase.

5. Adam Lambert

Another guest star that could have been a series regular, Elliot (Adam Lambert) nailed the assignment with his Gaga look and carefree take on "Marry the Night.: Although the costume and makeup didn’t last long due to Kurt’s (Chris Colfer) commentary, Elliot still shined whenever he had the chance to belt as a member of the One Three Hill band. Not to mention that his easygoing personality really helped to tone down all that unnecessary Santana vs. Rachel (Lea Michele) drama in Season 5.

6. Kate Hudson

She might lose a guy in 10 days and rock a fake identity under the name Penny Lane, but did you know that Kate Hudson could sing and dance like a pro? By playing Cassandra July, the evil dance instructor at NYADA, the actress’ work on Glee served as proof that she is a dancing queen. Despite the character making it difficult for Rachel to enjoy university in the beginning, audiences eventually understood Cassandra’s goal in prepping the protagonist for show biz.

7. Kristin Chenoweth

Time to backtrack to Season 1, when the New Directions were just an emerging show choir group formed by losers. Things were hard at the time, but always took an interesting turn when April Rhodes (Kristin Chenoweth) was back in town. A Broadway dreamer herself, Rhodes wanted a spot on the big stage but her incessant will to drink too much and hook up with men stopped her from doing what it took to become a star. Yet, it was always entertaining to see her show up in the auditorium and deliver a challenging song like “Alone” so effortlessly.

8. Neil Patrick Harris

A guest appearance that lasted a single episode but came with an iconic face-off. Boy, we didn’t know that Neil Patrick Harris could do a high note until we witnessed his character Bryan Ryan do a vocal duel with Will Schuester in an audition. Although that was all pretext to show that Will cared more for teaching the choir kids than accepting the part on a play, it was fun to see the often-composed choir instructor butt heads with an old high school classmate like Bryan.

9. Olivia Newton-John

An honorable mention from Season 1 goes to Olivia Newton-John recreating the "Physical" music video alongside none other than Sue Sylvester! Only in a show like Glee could this be possible. Playing herself in the “Bad Reputation” episode, Newton-Jon is mad that Sue’s mock-up video is doing so well on the internet. Yet, recognizing that this could easily benefit her career, she sets aside the anger and agrees to an awesome collab.

10. Idina Menzel

It is strange to consider Idina Menzel a guest star, since she probably appeared on Glee much more than the other names on this list. However, since she has many worth-noting titles on the big screen and on the Broadway stage under her belt, it feels wrong to leave her name out. Clearly the perfect casting choice to portray Rachel’s mom, Menzel wasn’t present all the time but had occasional impact on her daughter whenever she uttered a word of advice.

11. Sarah Jessica Parker

Last but not least, our dearest Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) had the chance to take her gorgeous closet to center stage when portraying the role of Vogue editor Isabelle Wright in Season 4. She was sweet, generous, and a valuable mentor to Kurt on his coming-of-age journey. Fans of the show clearly wanted to be an intern too when they saw how encouraging the character was when it came to both romantic advice and creative input.

