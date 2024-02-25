Although it is now largely a punchline, back in 2009, Glee was the hottest new show on television. From the wicked, campy, chaotic minds of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, Glee took the television world by storm. For the next three years, the show remained at the peak of popularity, spawning a movie, a reality spin-off, multiple CDs—back when those were still a thing—and earning recognition from major awards bodies, including the Primetime Emmys.

A huge reason behind the show's overwhelming success was the music. Glee produced over 700 covers of popular songs, many of which ruled the charts; the cast even earned three Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100! With so many songs, it might be hard to declare a winner in each season, but not impossible. Indeed, whether because of their importance to the plot, unforgettable staging, or the stellar performance from the incredibly talented cast, some Glee songs stand out above the competition to become the best and most memorable from each season.

Glee A group of ambitious misfits try to escape the harsh realities of high school by joining a glee club headed by a passionate Spanish teacher. Release Date May 19, 2009 Creator Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan Cast Matthew Morrison , Jane Lynch , Lea Michele , Chris Colfer , Darren Criss Seasons 6

1 "Don't Stop Believin'"

Season 1, Episode 1

Glee has one of the best Pilot episodes of any show in the 2000s. The episode introduces the basic premise, the main characters, and the show's musical gimmick. It wisely chooses to keep the music to a minimum, so the final number, a cover of Journey's 80s anthem "Don't Stop Believin'," is all the more powerful. The gamble pays off, and the episode closes on an incredibly high note.

The first performance of "Don't Stop Believin'" remains Glee's most memorable and iconic number. It represents everything that worked about the show: great music, great voices, and an earnest, endearing approach to musical theater. It's simple yet incredibly powerful, without any additional schticks, allowing the late Cory Monteith and Lea Michele's voices to soar. Glee's initial cover of "Don't Stop Believin'" would reach #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and become the show's signature song. The cast would later release multiple new versions, but none achieved the same effect as the initial performance.

2 "Loser Like Me"

Season 2, Episode 16

Season 2 saw Glee experimenting with original songs. The New Directions perform original tunes during Regionals in the episode "Original Song," with Rachel taking center stage with the torch ballad "Get It Right." However, it's the New Direction's next song, "Loser Like Me," that would become synonymous with Glee itself.

Sure, the lyrics are quite heavy-handed, but "Loser Like Me" is a catchy and energetic tune that perfectly captures the series' themes of self-acceptance and empowerment. Monteith and Michele once again take center stage, with some valuable support from the ever-reliable Amber Riley and Naya Rivera. Like "Don't Stop Believin'," "Loser Like Me" would become an anthem for the show's fans and chart highly on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching number 6. "Loser Like Me" turned "Original Song" into one of Glee's most rewatchable episodes and remains a favorite among the show's fans, the aptly named "Gleeks."

3 "We Are Young"

Season 3, Episode 8

Season 3 is probably Glee's best. Every story works, the music is stellar, and the main character's upcoming graduation adds a sense of urgency missing from previous seasons. The mid-season finale sees the New Directions reintegrating after an extended period apart, and they reconcile via song—how else would they?

"We Are Young" is a perfect song for Glee; from its lyrics to its vibe, everything about FUN's hit fits the beloved musical show. Glee's cover is a true ensemble piece, with six vocalists contributing to the performance. The number is vibrant and electrifying, acting as a moment of unity for the New Directions as their bond is reinforced. Season 3 has many incredible contenders for best song—from the explosive "Rumour Has It/Someone Like You" mash-up to the New Directions' final performance of "Paradise by the Dashboard Light." However, "We Are Young" holds a special place in fans' hearts as a sentimental and celebratory number that expertly captures Glee's very essence.

4 "The Scientist"

Season 4, Episode 4

Season 4 is where things start to change for Glee. The show stars dividing its time between Lima and New York, introduces many new characters, and throws several curve balls to its main characters. The first major shift comes in the fourth episode, "The Break-Up," which features the disintegration of Glee's three main couples: Finn and Rachel, Kurt and Blaine, and Brittany and Santana.

In typical Glee fashion, the break-ups come accompanied by a musical number, a haunting rendition of Coldplay's 2002 ballad "The Scientist." Performed by the three aforementioned couples plus Will and Emma, Glee's "The Scientist" is a strong contender for the show's most heartwrenching number. The staging is simple, with the four couples dressed in black on a stage accompanied by montages of their best moments. As always, the voices are outstanding and add a layer of heartbreak to an already sorrowful song, building up to a powerful crescendo supported by Lea Michele's mighty belt. "The Scientist" is impactful, painful, and utterly unforgettable, the absolute highlight of the season many consider the beginning of the end for Glee.

5 "Pompeii"

Season 5, Episode 20

Without beating around the bushes, Season 5 is Glee's lowest point. Confused, misguided, and often outright cringe-worthy, the season abandons the high school plot after a few episodes to focus entirely on the New York side, but the damage had already been done. However, against all odds, the season ended on a high note, promising a more focused sixth and final season.

This pledge came in the form of a closing number performed by all the best characters in Glee. The cast performs a fabulous rendition of Bastille's 2013 hit "Pompeii" that recalls Glee's glory days in Seasons 1 and 2. The number embraces the musical genre fully, jumping from place to place and going back and forth in time to present the characters with their new paths and destinations. "Pompeii" is not only a great ensemble number, but also a great cover that reinvents a song that had been everywhere for the past year. And while Season 5 was mediocre, to put it mildly, at least it went out on a high note.

6 "Home"

Season 6, Episode 2

For its final season, Glee returned to its roots, going back to Lima and beginning a new Glee Club led by Rachel and Kurt. Unlike the ones from Season 4, the Season 6 newbies were among the funniest characters on Glee with distinct personalities instead of just being new versions of the original cast. A shortened season also helped Glee wrap in a somewhat strong note, even if it was merely a shadow of the juggernaut it once was.

The season's second episode features Glee's best ensemble number in years, a cover of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros' 2009 tune "Home." Performed by a whopping thirteen soloists, "Home" is among Glee's most inclusive numbers, with every performer getting a moment to shine. The voices go together beautifully, and the matching band accompaniment adds a youthful vibe to the song. "Home" is pure and unadulterated Glee, a celebratory and anthemic song that celebrates the wonders of performing—because, as every Gleek knows, glee is about opening yourself up to joy.

All 6 seasons of Glee are available to stream on Hulu.

