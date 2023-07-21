Glee was a major hit for its first three seasons. The musical show, about a group of underdogs who form a show choir in a public school in Lima, Ohio, conquered the hearts of millions of fans, cementing itself as one of the most iconic and game-changing television projects of the 2010s.

The show produced several tribute episodes, dedicating every song in the hour to a specific singer or band. Major artists like Madonna and The Beatles received tribute episodes on Glee, with uneven results. However, a few of these efforts are among the show's most memorable episodes, excelling as entries into the overarching story and loving homages to a game-changing musical act.

10 "Glease"

Season 4, Episode 6

The season 4 episode "Glease" is the show's tribute to the seminal musical. The episode features covers of six songs, including most of the musical's most beloved and iconic tunes. The plot follows the New Directions' staging of Grease while Rachel and Kurt return to Lima to attend the show.

"Glease" is charming and offers a much-needed albeit not very satisfying explanation of where the main couples stand following the major events of "The Break Up." The episode's highlight is the last number, "You're the One That I Want," which begins with Marley and Ryder in character performing before transitioning to Rachel's fantasy, where she's singing with Finn. Considering the song is the first-ever duet she sings with Finn on the show, it's a memorable and major moment for fans.

9 "Wonder-Ful"

Season 4, Episode 21

The second-to-last episode in season 4, "Wonder-ful," is a tribute to Stevie Wonder. The episode's main plot concerns Kitty's efforts to convince Artie to attend film school in New York, with Mercedes and Rachel receiving major supporting plots.

The cast does their best to do justice to the legendary Stevie Wonder's music, and they do, for the most part. Seven songs are featured, with Mercedes' rendition of "Superstition" and Kitty's take on "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours" as the highlights. Kate Hudson, one of Glee's most memorable guest stars, also gets one of the episode's strongest numbers with her cover of "Uptight (Everything's Alright)."

8 "Britney/Brittany"

Season 2, Episode 2

The Britney Spears tribute episode was major news in 2010. The plot deals with Brittany's connection to Britney Spears, prompting other characters to experience Spears-related hallucinations while under the influence of anesthesia.

"Britney/Brittany" features a lazy plot, with the show simply recreating Spears' most iconic videos using the anesthesia gimmick as an excuse. However, the musical numbers are stellar, especially Heather Morris' rendition of "I'm a Slave 4 U," and her take on "Me Against the Music" alongside the late Naya Rivera. The New Directions' cover of "Toxic" is also quite good, although having Mr. Schuester performing alongside his students was a questionable choice.

7 "Jagged Little Tapestry"

Season 6, Episode 3

After the divisiveness of seasons 4 and 6, season 6 of Glee successfully recaptured the original magic that made the show a hit in the first place. The season's third episode, "Jagged Little Tapestry," is one of its most inspired tributes, acting as a dual love letter to Alanis Morissette and Carole King and their seminal albums, Jagged Little Pill and Tapestry.

Glee always produced stellar mash-ups, and "Jagged Little Tapestry" features some of its best efforts. Particularly memorable were the mash-ups of "Hand in My Pocket/I Feel the Earth Move" and "You Learn/You've Got a Friend," which proved Morissette and King's music went surprisingly well together.

6 "Michael"

Season 3, Episode 11

The iconic Michael Jackson received a tribute episode in season 3, appropriately titled "Michael." The plot revolves around the New Directions' increasing rivalry with the Warblers, led by the bratty Sebastian. "Michael" features a whopping ten covers of some of Jackson's best songs, although the Warblers' version of "I Want You Back" didn't make it to the final episode.

Glee threw the house out of the window with "Michael." The episode features elaborate musical numbers and spectacular costumes coming from a place of obvious and genuine love for Jackson's oeuvre. "Michael" has several incredible covers, but the best by far is Rivera's "Smooth Criminal" duet with Grant Gustin accompanied by 2 Cellos.

5 "The Power of Madonna"

Season 1, Episode 15

Glee's first tribute episode was season 1's "The Power of Madonna." News that the Material Girl had granted the show complete use of her catalog made headlines, prompting Ryan Murphy to dedicate an entire hour to honor the trailblazing singer. "The Power of Madonna" features a feminist storyline supported by eight covers.

The episode revolves around a major supporting character, Jane Lynch's Sue Sylvester, with the actress winning the 2010 Emmy for her performance. "The Power of Madonna" proved that Glee could do a worthy tribute episode while keeping its quirky and campy essence. The eight musical covers are incredible, but the girls' rendition of "Express Yourself" and Lynch's cover of "Vogue" are particularly memorable.

4 "What the World Needs Now"

Season 6, Episode 6

The late Burt Bacharach received a tribute episode in Glee's sixth season. Named after one of Bacharach's most famous tunes, "What the World Needs Now" centers mainly on Rachel, Sam, Brittany, and Santana. The episode features eight covers of Bacharach's hits, including themes from the acclaimed stage show Promises, Promises.

"What the World Needs Now" is arguably the best episode in season 6 and one of the all-time-best Glee episodes. It makes excellent use of its large cast to tell a sweet storyline perfectly complemented by Bacharach's music. Every cover is outstanding, but Rachel's version of "Promises, Promises" ranks among her finest vocal performances in the show.

3 "The Quarterback"

Season 5, Episode 3

Season 3's "The Quarterback" is among Glee's most harrowing episodes. A tribute to the late Cory Monteith and his character, Finn Hudson, the plot follows the characters grieving Finn's death. "The Quarterback" features six covers, including one of "I'll Stand by You," which Monteith memorable sang in the show's first season.

The episode is a gut-wrenching experience; there was a palpable pain in the actors while performing their numbers, as they were grieving in real life. Lea Michele's heartbreaking cover of Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love," which she chose for the episode, remains one of the show's most earnest and raw performances. Glee never recovered from Montheith's death, but "The Quarterback" was a loving send-off to the beloved character.

2 "Rumours"

Season 2, Episode 19

Fleetwood Mac's seminal 1977 album Rumours inspired the Glee season 2 episode "Rumours." The plot mirrors the real-life period of turmoil during which the group recorded the iconic album and follows the New Directions as they struggle with mistrust and gossip among their ranks.

"Rumours" is a strong contender for the best episode in season 2. It features a compelling and mature plot that uses the strongest members of its cast beautifully and acclaimed covers of six Fleetwood Mac songs to enhance the main themes. Every song lives up to the original, but Rivera's "Songbird," Michele's "Go Your Own Way," and Matthew Morrison's cover of "Dreams" alongside Kristin Chenoweth are the episode's highlights.

1 "Saturday Night Glee-ver"

Season 3, Episode 16

Season 3 is Glee's best season, and "Saturday Night Glee-ver" proves why. The episode centers on three characters - Mercedes, Santana, and Finn - and follows their struggles and uncertainties about the future as their high school graduation approaches.

The episode is a tribute to the film Saturday Night Fever and its equally iconic soundtrack. Eight covers are featured, including the famous "Stayin' Alive" as the closing number. "Saturday Night Glee-ver" is a homerun on every front: plot, writing, acting, and, of course, music. Every cover is spectacular, although Alex Newell's energetic cover of "Boogie Shoes" remains an all-timer.

