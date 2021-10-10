Glee became a comfort watch for musical theatre nerds and school outcasts, dealing with subjects that could be considered ahead of their time. Through contemporary and old-school covers, the New Directions would express their inner turmoil and simply “sing it out” whenever they felt like it. Despite the incredible characters that were introduced in the Fox hit series, many of them were left aside due to Rachel’s (Lea Michele) story arc and the back-and-forth relationship between Kurt (Chris Colfer) and Blaine (Darren Criss). Not that these characters weren’t interesting, but they often rained on their peers’ parade.

Even though a Glee reboot isn’t a done deal, it is a possibility. According to Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn in a recent interview with Deadline, the network welcomes any celebration of their successful shows. Although the characters mentioned above should indeed appear on a possible reboot, it would be the perfect opportunity to give the spotlight to other glee club members who deserved better than the ending they were left off with.

Mercedes Jones

Many would argue that Rachel, Santana (Naya Rivera), and Mercedes (Amber Riley) were the female powerhouses of the original ensemble. Yet, Rachel practically sang more solos than the other two combined. Although Santana had her fair share of solos from Season 3 to 5, Mercedes had very few solos during the show and would always serve as the high note element on a competition performance. Despite her exulting talent, the writers decided to focus on her inability to work hard to nail down choreographies (something even Finn couldn’t tackle) and her constant struggle with food. She was unfairly disregarded for the role of Maria in West Side Story and had to leave the glee club to show her worth through the Troubletones. The character had a record deal opportunity right out of high school and at the end, she was called to open for Beyoncé! However, the viewers didn’t get to see her journey past the McKinley halls, except for the few guest appearances she had from Season 4 on. If Mercedes had the second chance to own the spotlight, she would bring the house down!

Sam Evans

Unlike Mercedes, Sam (Chord Overstreet) had every opportunity to shine. He was cute, a worthwhile best friend to Blaine, and always cared for those around him. Yet, his lack of personality from Season 4 and beyond made him seem like an undefined combination of Brittany (Heather Morris) and Finn (Cory Monteith). Although the writers probably got sidetracked after Cory’s passing, they simply thought that Sam could be an ideal replacement and nothing else. The clearest example of this was his ending in the show. We all knew that Finn was supposed to follow in Mr. Shuester’s (Matthew Morrison) footsteps, so having Sam as the choir teacher didn’t seem like his calling. A character who initially faced struggles with body image and poverty, didn’t have the chance to go after his own dreams or show why he was the best candidate to lead the New Directions. It would be great to see him blossom and perhaps find his way back to Mercedes.

Artie Abrams

Artie (Kevin McHale) was there from the get-go. Despite being the typical nerd, who was often overlooked by his colleagues, Artie never complained about not being seen. A moment that stands out is in Season 1, in which the New Directions only understood what it was like to be in a wheelchair when they were obligated to use one for an assignment. Arguably one of the best male voices in the group, Artie had few solos, but electric performing skills (cough cough “Scream”). From Season 3 on, the character was drawn to becoming a film director and had his first opportunity to direct in West Side Story. Although his dream was mentioned on and off during episodes, we never had the chance to see him win an Academy Award or work on a film set. Just like Rachel had the opportunity of getting a Tony, so should Artie get the recognition he deserves.

Tina Cohen-Chang

Like Artie, Tina (Jenna Ushkowitz) was also in the series from the beginning. Yet, her personality only went downhill after half of the original Glee Club members graduated in Season 3. Tina barely had any opportunities to sing, let alone have a whole song to herself. When the search to find the new Rachel began, she once again got tossed aside. One of the rare occasions in which she was able to really put on a show was during Diva week, which she won for singing “Hung Up '' by Madonna. That was the Tina viewers were dying to witness, but never had the chance to see again. The truth is, Tina, out of the blue, fell for Blaine, became the unfortunate reincarnation of Carrie when announced prom queen, and her ending saw her getting together with Artie. It was unfair to see her potential led astray for 6 seasons and no proper ending to make up for the faults.

Quinn Fabray

If Tina’s character was inconsistent, then there aren’t words to define Quinn Fabray’s (Dianna Agron) trajectory. In the beginning, Quinn was the mean cheerleader who dated the quarterback. Then, she became one of the few examples of teenage pregnancy on-screen and had to embrace the outcast reality. Yet, after going through all the humiliation, she went back to her shallow self in Season 2 with rare moments of redemption. It seemed like Quinn was purposefully written to move two steps forward, three steps back all the way to the end of the show. Not to mention that she didn’t even have an ending to her storyline. The last we saw of her was as a mature and responsible woman in the beginning of Season 6 and then she was completely forgotten by the finale. It was also a shame to not see her appear on Finn’s tribute episode having been his girlfriend twice in the series. Quinn Fabray deserves an apology for the rollercoaster she faced, and nothing better than a reboot to make that happen.

Jesse St. James

This might be a divisive pick, but fans must admit that despite his arrogant and intolerable behavior, Jesse St. James (Jonathan Groff) owned every single scene he appeared in. From his iconic rendition of “Bohemian Rhapsody” in Season 1’s finale, to his attempt to convince Carmen Tibideaux (Whoopi Goldberg) that Rachel would be the best student NYADA would ever have, Jesse was the villain that we couldn’t help but sympathize with. Although he didn’t have many appearances throughout the series, it was fair to say that he was the best match for Rachel after Finn passed away. In the finale, we find out that Jesse directed Rachel in the musical performance that led to her Tony win. That means that there is a whole plot for us to see prior to his rekindling with Rachel in the future.

Kitty Wilde

From the newbies that were introduced in Season 4, Kitty (Becca Tobin) was the only one that made it to the end. Although the character deserved to be punished for the bullying she did to Marley (Melissa Benoist), she eventually has a change of heart. Yet, other than her participation in the Glee Club and her role as captain of the Cheerios, Kitty didn’t have much of a focus because all the attention was focused on the “originals.” We do know that Kitty moves to New York after high school, but what happened to her there? Did she pursue dance, singing, acting? There is a huge question mark here that could only be remedied with a reboot that showcased her character development.

