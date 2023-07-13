I remember being at a party on Saturday, July 13, 2013. In between tequila shots, a friend told me the breaking news that Cory Monteith had been found dead in a hotel room. I tend to be very accepting of mortality, so at first, it didn’t affect me. But after I left the party, the feeling sank in. Finn Hudson was the main character of my favorite TV show. How would Glee go on now? Not having an obvious answer, and with a few personal feelings mixed in, I cried on the way home while singing to the top of my lungs Season 3’s "Paradise by the Dashboard Light" – the song in which Cory’s Finn Hudson shined as the leader he always tried to be and finally earned New Directions their Nationals trophy.

Eventually, Finn’s famous “The show must go… all over the place… or something” proved to be the way to go. Since Glee had received an early two-season renewal, the show would continue for Season 5 and end with Season 6. Five years later, on July 13, 2018, I avoided going out on a Friday night and instead stayed home to watch what I call the "Finn Hudson Marathon" – a batch of episodes that encapsulate who Finn was, including episodes he wasn’t even in. Today, ten years later, I write this article in honor of Cory’s legacy on Glee.

Finn Hudson Was the Most Relatable Character in 'Glee'

Out of Glee’s large ensemble cast, Finn Hudson wasn’t my favorite, so why did his departure affect me the way it did? Some time and some rewatching later, I’ve come to the realization that Finn is Glee’s most relatable character. In the pilot episode, he’s introduced as being the greatest thing that ever happened to the McKinley High School glee club — a handsome American football jock who could sing. Being the male lead opposite Rachel Berry (Lea Michele) could almost guarantee their success in the competitions to come. But as the series progressed, we discover Finn Hudson is an insecure and flawed character with the burden of great expectations placed upon him. He’s not the brightest student, and at Glee Club, he’s not the most talented dancer or greatest singer.

During the first two seasons, Finn evolves by shedding his prejudices and learning not to succumb to peer pressure. "Furt," one of the series’ best episodes, sees him fully embrace Kurt (Chris Colfer) as his stepbrother, dancing with him while singing Bruno Mars’ "Just The Way You Are." After some ups and downs, his jock status endures, and continues being teen royalty. A different story happens in the third and fourth seasons, where Finn comes to the realization that high school is his peak. He’s lost, with no direction whatsoever of what to do with his life. Frustration starts to take over him as he sees most of his peers trace their future paths. The journey of growing up stops being cheerful and starts being filled with doubt.

Finn and Rachel’s Relationship Was the Backbone of 'Glee'

When Finn met Rachel, he was the most popular boy at school and she was an unknown overachiever determined to shake off her anonymity. Some heartbreaks later, courtesy of Quinn Fabray (Dianna Agron) and Jesse St. James (Jonathan Groff), and after getting to know each other, they start dating and seal their future. Even during the brief moments when they’re not together, their relationship and chemistry are always front and center in the series. Finn makes the ultimate sacrifice when he accepts that their season-long storyline of trying to get married is just a desperate attempt to stay together when they know their paths are separate. He lets go of Rachel and sends her to New York, to pursue her Broadway dreams. At that point, in real life, Cory Monteith and Lea Michele were already dating, further solidifying their status as a power couple both on and off-screen.

Finn telling Rachel they’re endgame in Season 4 episode "I Do" and then calling her his future wife in "Feud" after punching her boyfriend Brody (Dean Geyer) cemented the idea of their relationship being Glee’s pillar. In a eulogy written by series creator Ryan Murphy, then taken to print by Entertainment Weekly, he states the series would end with them finally reuniting. Finn, no longer feeling like a "Lima Loser," would be teaching at McKinley High School and Rachel would return after fulfilling her dream of being a Broadway star: "The very last line of dialogue was to be this: Rachel comes back to Ohio, fulfilled and yet not, and walks into Finn’s glee club. “What are you doing here?” he would ask. “I’m home,” she would reply. Fade out. The end."

For Better or Worse, ‘Glee’ Continued After Cory Monteith’s Death

Cory Monteith passed away when Season 5 of Glee was in pre-production. The season’s third episode, ‘The Quarterback,’ is dedicated to him and waves goodbye to Finn. The hour can be considered one of the most heartbreaking episodes in TV history. The cast’s raw acting and performances, especially Naya Rivera’s and Michele’s, reflect the pain they were all going through and the void left behind by Cory. In a TV Line interview, Murphy stated they specifically consulted with Michele to decide what to do moving forward. Though production of Season 5 was postponed, it was ultimately decided that the show wouldn't be canceled.

After that, mentions dropped here and there of Finn’s loss serve as a motor for the characters to move forward. "City Of Angels," the 99th episode overall in the series, is a celebration of Finn, with the glee club finding solace in performing his favorite songs for Nationals. When Romy Rosemont’s Carole Hudson, Finn’s mom, realizes what they’re doing, her sorrow becomes joy and we get closure through acceptance before Glee’s 100-episode celebration. When Rachel gets cast in Funny Girl (life imitates art!) and the show premieres, her performance of "Who Are You Now?" flashes back to Finn while asking "Are you someone better for my love?" I can’t think of a better way to honor what the character and the actor meant to the show and to Michele.

Cory Monteith Was Both Identical and the Antithesis to Finn Hudson

In many ways, Cory was Finn. He was an inspiring and adorable person who tried to make the world better and who you wanted to look up to. In other ways, Cory wasn’t Finn. He was a Canadian actor in his 30s who struggled with addiction since being approximately 13 years old. A Maclean’s posthumous piece on Cory detailed how, though having a troubled adolescence, he found a way to get into acting classes and eventually get his audition tapes to the Glee production – two tapes, for in the first one he was just drumming Tupperware, and in the second he sang "Can’t Fight This Feeling," which then became his first performance in the show.

Cory was a light to those who got to know him. The heights of fame he reached because of Glee didn’t change him, but it did overwhelm him. His participation in Season 4was cut short, with the team having to write him off the last three episodes, as he checked into a rehab facility for about a month in the spring of 2013. Two days before his death, he met with agent Elena Kirschner and Maureen Webb, co-founder of Project Limelight, a non-profit for children interested in the arts that Cory supported. Some of his last words to them were “Let’s dream big.”

Even though Murphy has expressed regret over continuing without Cory, I still believe the decision of carrying on with Glee was the best road to take. True, the show didn’t have a certainty of what to do with its characters for a while. The narrative shift to New York in the back half of Season 5 felt more like an experiment than a real creative decision, but the show found its footing again in Season 6 when returning to its Lima roots. Finn’s absence was felt throughout the rest of the show, and that’s a reflection of real life. People die and we’re left to deal with the emptiness and the grief. While we usually see entertainment media as a way to disconnect from turmoil, Glee made the characters, the cast, and the fans deal with the loss and get through it together. And, as seen in "Extraordinary Merry Christmas," whenever we feel lonely, we can look up at the sky and know there’s a star named Finn Hudson looking down on us – when it’s nighttime, of course.