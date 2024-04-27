Love it or hate it, Glee's pop culture status just 14 years ago felt untouchable, with many citing the birth of the series as the moment that propelled show choir into the mainstream. From its dedication to popular music to its tackling of some of the late noughties' toughest young-adult themes, no matter how awkward the tackling of those themes may look today, Glee more than earned its title as one of the most influential shows for a generation of teenagers.

Everyone has their favorite Glee cover, whether it is from one of the show's legendary tribute episodes or perhaps a clever cover of an early-2010s number-one, with the worldwide appeal of the show's music following each episode's release translating into huge financial success for FOX. Managing to enter the Billboard Hot 100 an eye-watering 207 times across its six seasons, Glee Cast is technically one of the most successful artists of all time, and, with such a large back catalog, it sure is difficult to pick which of the many songs is the most iconic.

Glee A group of ambitious misfits try to escape the harsh realities of high school by joining a glee club headed by a passionate Spanish teacher. Release Date May 19, 2009 Creator Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan Cast Matthew Morrison , Jane Lynch , Lea Michele , Chris Colfer , Darren Criss Main Genre Comedy Seasons 6 Studio Fox

10 "Singin' in the Rain/Umbrella"

Season 2, Episode 7

Image via Fox

By the time Glee was into its second season, it had already become a worldwide phenomenon. Because of this, expectations of the levels the show was going to reach continued to increase. No longer happy with seeing the same bright-eyed young cast perform show tunes each week, viewers waited patiently to see if any famous faces would next turn up at McKinley High.

Buried in the middle of Season 2, the episode "The Substitute" saw the ever-brilliant Gwyneth Paltrow join the cast as Holly Holliday, a substitute teacher for the sick Mr. Schuester (Matthew Morrison). By the end of the episode, both teachers had joined forces to bring fans of Glee this upbeat number that sees old and new collide with an unlikely mash-up of Gene Kelly's "Singin' in the Rain", a song Mr. Schue loved to listen to it when sick, and Rihanna's "Umbrella". Featuring a sparking rain-covered stage and some genuinely impressive choreography with umbrellas, this stands as one of the show's best mash-ups.

Listen on Spotify

9 "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Season 1, Episode 22

Image via Fox

Music is used best on television when it is conveying a story, and nowhere else in Glee is that more true than in the Season 1 cover of "Bohemian Rhapsody". With the devilishly talented Vocal Adrenaline set to take to the stage to perform at Regionals, panic breaks out for the New Directions as Quinn's (Dianna Agron) waters break, and she is rushed to hospital, with an unhealthy number of her school friends by her side.

What then unfolds is some of the show's most unforgettable television, with the crescendoing performance of "Bohemian Rhapsody" juxtaposed ever-so excitingly with Quinn's labor. Like Jonathan Groff's Jesse St. James bellows the song's immortal lyrics whilst emerging from a particularly provocative piece of choreography, Quinn's screaming and cries of "No, no, no" make for an uncannily comical and wildly entertaining number. Unlike anything the show has done before or since, the sheer boldness needed to pull this off makes for one of the series' most iconic covers.

Listen on Spotify

8 "Blackbird"

Season 2, Episode 16

Image via FOX

Just as well as they can do lively show tunes, Glee can also produce touching tearjerkers. In Season 2, Episode 16, "Original Song", Kurt (Chris Colfer) has officially moved to Dalton Academy but struggles with both finding the spotlight and suppressing his ever-growing feelings for Blaine (Darren Criss). This episode also introduces a new character in the form of canary Pavarotti, the Warbler's mascot, with this number being sung following the sudden death of the bird.

One of the show's most heartbreaking numbers, to think that this song is sung about a canary is almost mind-blowing, such is the depth of feeling expressed in the performance. Once again, Colfer's angelic vocals are superbly suited to a song requiring this level of tenderness, with the vocal accompaniment of the velvet-like Warblers making for an unforgettable addition to a great Season 2 episode. Not only this, but the song also furthers an important development in the series, with this the moment that Blaine develops feelings for Kurt, and, with vocals like that, who can blame him?

Listen on Spotify

7 "Hey, Soul Sister"

Season 2, Episode 9

Image via FOX

For many, the Dalton Academy Warblers were the most consistent performers in the entire series. With the rivalry between the Dalton Academy and the New Directions heightened to new levels thanks to Kurt's transfer to the former from the latter, the day has finally come for the two to compete at Sectionals. By this point in the season, fans had been treated to more than a fair share of gorgeous performances from both glee clubs, making for the first competition episode in the entire series where it is likely many were rooting for a team other than the New Directions.

For those non-Warbler converts, this performance of Train's "Hey, Soul Sister" is the best chance for their hearts and minds to change, with Blaine's lead performance one of his best in the entire six seasons of Glee. For some, this rendition of the song is even more iconic than the original thanks to the sheer talent of those involved, with an impressive 11.68 million American viewers tuning in to watch the episode upon its first airing.

Listen on Spotify

6 "Thriller/Heads Will Roll"

Season 2, Episode 11

Image via Fox

Glee's best mash-up came in the show's second season, with the football team and Glee club joining forces to produce this iconic spooky number. Broadcast immediately following Super Bowl XLV, Season 2, Episode 11, "The Sue Sylvester Shuffle", would need to do something special to celebrate the major sporting event, and what better way than to combine football with what Glee does best - perform.

For some time, the football players had bullied the New Directions for simply liking to sing, with the coming together of the rivals making for a performance iconic in more ways than just its spectacle. However, it is the spectacle that makes this cover stand out, with the "Thriller"-inspired makeup and dance moves one of the show's best routines. Although their allegiance wouldn't last long, for this one episode it was a whole heap of fun that makes many wonder what might have happened if they joined forces more.

Listen on Spotify

5 "Smooth Criminal"

Season 3, Episode 11

Image via FOX

Glee's most innovative cover came in their tribute episode to Michael Jackson, with the late Naya Rivera and Grant Gustin producing this memorable musical tête-à-tête. Glee's tribute to the King of Pop was always going to be special, with this dual cello-driven cover of "Smooth Criminal" the best in the episode, and perhaps even the best in Season 3.

After challenging Santana to a duel following a rock salt-infused slushie attack, she, of course, accepts, leading to this legendary scene. Choreographed to perfection, this song is a perfect blend of story and song, with the pair going back and forth with both verses and choral harmonies in a vocal arrangement that takes Jackson's original and evolves it into a Glee-ready, brooding cover.

Listen on Spotify

4 "Valerie"

Season 2, Episode 9

Image via FOX

When given the spotlight, there was perhaps no better performer on Glee than Santana. Rivera's popstar-like qualities made her stand out among the myriad of Broadway-ready performers in the Glee club, with the show sadly taking until the middle of Season 2 to finally give her the performance she deserved. As mentioned previously, in this episode of Glee, "Special Education", the Warblers and the New Directions finally come head-to-head in a competition, with the New Directions having to play their wildcard, Santana, to eventually tie for first place.

A song first released by The Zutons and made even more famous by the legendary combination of Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse, this tune felt custom-made for Rivera, with her silky vocal ability and surprising power lending itself to a performance equal parts impressive and joyous. A life sadly taken far too soon, Rivera's legacy would have been admired even without this number, but, for the millions of fans who loved her and her character, thankfully, they can go back and listen to this whenever they like in both remembrance and celebration of one of Glee's best talents.

Listen on Spotify

3 "Don't Rain on My Parade"

Season 1, Episode 13

Image via FOX

At its heart, Glee is a series all about show tunes, with this their most iconic. As the New Directions gear up for their first competition as a fully-fledged show choir, and already with the odds stacked against them, it soon becomes clear that the dastardly Sue Sylvester (Jane Lynch) has given their opponents their set list, meaning they will have to change all of their numbers at the last minute. Fear not, however, as the Glee Club has an ace up its sleeve in the form of Rachel Berry (Lea Michele) and her remarkable performative resemblance to Barbra Streisand's Fanny Brice.

Despite performing the song multiple times throughout the series, the Season 1, Episode 13 version of "Don't Rain on My Parade" still stands as the best, with a young Michele delivering one of her most captivating vocal performances. Ironically, this song would soon become an example of how life can imitate art, with Michele making her Broadway debut in Funny Girl some 13 years after this Glee performance.

Listen on Spotify

2 "I Wanna Hold Your Hand"

Season 2, Episode 3

Image via FOX

Expectations were subverted and tissues were required in this early Season 2 cover of a Beatles classic. Once again, Colfer's tender vocals strike the perfect emotional chord, with the subject-matter at heart one of the show's most gutwrenching - Burt Hummel's (Mike O'Malley) heart attack.

In one of the stranger episodes of early Glee, "Grilled Cheesus", initially the plot revolves around Finn (Cory Monteith) finding the face of Jesus in his grilled cheese sandwich, which sparks a child-like reaction to religion from the Glee club. However, upon hearing of the news of Kurt's father, the New Directions turn to faith as a healer, with their quick maturity a wonderfully touching subversion of their characters that leads to some tearjerking performances. Despite all their best efforts, no performance was going to even come close to the sheer depth of emotion felt by Kurt's rendition of The Beatles' "I Wanna Hold Your Hand", with the choice to slow the pace and emphasize the lyrics making for a version of the classic that offers something completely new.

Listen on Spotify

1 "Don't Stop Believin"

Season 1, Episode 1

Image via FOX

Without question, this is Glee's most iconic cover and the cover that propelled the series and its stars into worldwide fame. Glee's first episode, "The Pilot", is, to many, the best episode in the entire series, and was even named the second-best television episode of 2009 by TIME. From its quirky comedy to clever camera work, many factors led to this success, not least this end-of-episode performance that left all who watched it with a smile lingering long on their face.

Reaching number four on the Billboard Hot 100, this version of the classic Journey song showcased the best of Glee's central pair, Finn and Rachel. What made the cover so iconic was its accessibility, with the simple dance moves and easy-to-remember vocal arrangement leading to millions of teenagers across the world creating their own renditions at school. A touchstone moment for a once-beloved series, there simply is no cover more iconic than this one.

Listen on Spotify

Every season of Glee are available to stream on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

NEXT: The 10 Worst 'Glee' Covers, Ranked