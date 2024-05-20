The Big Picture Darren Criss and Mike O'Malley reunited for a small Hummel-Anderson family meetup marking the 15th anniversary of Glee.

It's been 15 years since Glee first aired, and two of the show's stars reunited this week to celebrate the anniversary. Darren Criss and Mike O'Malley had a small Hummel-Anderson family reunion and shared their meetup on social media. Sadly, the sweet reunion didn't include any others from their Glee family, but the duo looked delighted to be reunited. O'Malley shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter), which featured his in-show son-in-law, with the caption "Heckuva son-in-law." The photo had both men smiling and pointing to each other and didn't give any further context for their meet-up.

Criss played Blaine in Glee, and while his character was first introduced in Season 2, he and O'Malley's character, Burt, had some time together on screen as son and father-in-law. Some of these moments include officiating Kurt (Chris Colfer) and Blaine's wedding in Season 8 and Burt staging a small "Klaine reunion" during Christmas in Season 4. Blaine played a massive role in Kurt's life as his love interest, and while their relationship was rocky, they eventually got their happy ending.

Glee was a musical comedy-drama that premiered on Fox on May 19, 2009, and ran for 6 seasons. The show was created by Ryan Murphy, who's now known for his work on numerous series, such as Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and 9-1-1. Each episode ran for 40 minutes or more and told a story about a Glee Club in Ohio, called The New Directions. As the show grew in popularity, a music concert film called Glee: The Concert Movie was released, as well as a reality TV show called The Glee Project, which gave contestants a chance to be part of the show.

What are Darren Criss and Mike O'Malley up to now?

Since their tenure on Glee, Criss and O'Malley have moved on to other roles, just like the rest of the show's cast. Criss has appeared in numerous projects, such as Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 2, Hazbin Hotel, Rick and Morty, and CW's The Flash, to name a few. The actor continued to receive nominations and win numerous accolades post-Glee, such as a PrimeTime Emmy and Golden Globe Award for his performance in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Meanwhile, O'Malley has appeared in a few TV shows, such as Abbott Elementary and The Good Place, and has produced a variety of shows, such as Survivor's Remorse, Heels, and Extended Family.

Glee is available to stream on Hulu.

Glee A group of ambitious misfits try to escape the harsh realities of high school by joining a glee club headed by a passionate Spanish teacher.

